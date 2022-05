No matter how much fun you're having, sometimes you need to take a break when playing video games, and Fortnite is no exception. While the title offers no shortage of ways to play either by yourself or with friends, you may need to step away for a match or two — but your friends may not be ready to stop playing just yet. Instead of holding them up or leaving the party altogether, you can sit out of a match or two. Here's how to sit out so you can rejoin your friends without any fuss.

