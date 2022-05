Imagine waking up one morning, catching a case of the fuck arounds, and deciding to climb one of the tallest buildings in the U.S… Couldn’t be me… However, this might’ve been the case for this guy, who scaled the 61-floor, 1,070 foot Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, California. Video has been circulating over the past few hours of the man, who’s been identified as 22-year-old Madison Deschamps from Las Vegas, according to NBC Bay Area, scaling the improbable tower. He’s […] The post Absolute Mad Man Climbs The 61-Story Salesforce Tower In San Francisco… Gets Arrested first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

