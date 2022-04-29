ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

HPD: Man suspected of March shooting arrested on drug charges

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxcjV_0fOQaPzd00

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department arrested a man allegedly involved in a March shooting, and this same man received drug charges as well.

HPD says on March 21 some of its members responded to the 400 block of South Green Street in reference to shots fired. Police say a patrol officer collected multiple shell casings and it was discovered one bullet hit an apartment complex on South Ingram Street. HPD says the bullet was lodged in the inside wall of a children’s bedroom. Police say a separate call involving a car being shot was dispatched while patrol officers were on scene of the shooting, and a vehicle with multiple gunshots was located at 701 Cherry Street. Police say officers took statements from two individuals and detectives obtained surveillance footage of the incident.

EPD releases more details on Franklin Street shooting

HPD says come April 21, Rashaud T. Harvey, of Henderson, was stopped on US Highway 41 North in Henderson due to an active warrant. Police say that Harvey was charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree due to this shooting. HPD says Harvey was also charged with two counts of Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) and two counts of Trafficking Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet of School.

Police say the trafficking charges were two separate incidents in December of 2021, both occurring within one-hundred feet of a school.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Drug bust results in the arrest of 14 people

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says that on April 13, some significant arrests were made due to an ongoing and long-term drug investigation, and many agencies had to get involved. OPD says that OPD detectives were assisted by many other agencies, which included the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Car runs into a local diner, driver gets arrested

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Some people in Henderson had an unexpected interruption during breakfast. A car ran into the side of the Denny’s Restaurant just off Highway 41 around 9:00.  The car hit the side of the building, leaving a hole in the wall.  Our crew on the scene saw the driver of the car taken […]
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, KY
WEHT/WTVW

UCSO: Two arrested after long drug investigation

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Morganfield man and a Uniontown man have been arrested on drug charges. The Union County Sheriff’s Office, alongside other law enforcement agencies, have been involved in a lengthy narcotics investigation including Jack “Nick” Creighton of Morganfield, Kentucky and Aaron Tate of Uniontown, Kentucky. UCSO says law enforcement agencies conducted […]
UNIONTOWN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville high school names student killed in shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The name and age of a teenager that shot themselves Monday evening has been released by an Evansville high school. Reitz High School announced on social media that freshman student Kaden Vera passed away. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office determined that he was 14-years-old. “Please keep his family in your thoughts […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Drug Trafficking#Hpd#Violent Crime#Epd
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County remains have been identified

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Remains that were found in Daviess County about a week ago have now been identified. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that on April 14, it was dispatched to the 1400 Block of Pleasant Valley Road in reference to a suspicious circumstance. DCSO says that the caller found what he […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Police investigating shooting outside an Evansville bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are investigating a shooting outside a bar. The shooting happened just before 2:30 Friday morning outside the Franklin Street Tavern. According to an Evansville Police sergeant, a man was shot in the parking lot. EPD said he is currently being treated at a local hospital. There is no word […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

One year-old dies in wreck, driver charged

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The driver in an accident that resulted in a one year-old passenger dying was arrested and charged on Friday. Beech Creek native Kaitlyn Piper, 25, was charged with murder, 1st degree assault, driving under the influence and persistent felony offender 2nd degree. She had been lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy