New York City, NY

Mets' Robinson Cano batting sixth on Friday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mets infielder Robinson Cano is in the starting lineup for Friday's game...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Dominic Smith handling designated hitting duties for Mets on Saturday

New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia Philies. Smith will make his fifth appearance at designated hitter after Robinson Cano was rested against their division rivals. numberFire's models project Smith to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tomas Nido catching for Mets on Sunday

New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Nido will catch for right-hander Max Scherzer on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zach Eflin and the Phillies. James McCann returns to the bench. Nido is batting 0.214 this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cristian Pache sitting for Oakland on Sunday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Pache will move to the bench on Sunday with Jed Lowrie filling the designated hitter role. Lowrie will bat third versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Lowrie for 10.3...
OAKLAND, CA
Oakland's Jed Lowrie batting third on Sunday

Oakland Athletics infielder Jed Lowrie is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Lowrie will fill the designated hitter role on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Cleveland. Cristian Pache moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lowrie for 10.3 FanDuel points on...
OAKLAND, CA
Alex Verdugo sitting for Boston on Sunday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Verdugo will move to the bench on Sunday with Jaylin Davis starting in left field. Davis will bat ninth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Davis for 9.2...
BOSTON, MA
Yankees' Miguel Andujar batting seventh on Sunday

New York Yankees infielder Miguel Andujar is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Andujar will start in left field on Sunday and bat seventh versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Andujar for 8.3 FanDuel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Christian Vazquez catching for Boston on Sunday

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Vazquez will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Kevin Plawecki returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Vazquez for 10.4 FanDuel points...
BOSTON, MA
Jose Trevino catching for New York on Saturday

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Trevino will start at catcher after Kyle Higashioka was rested against right-hander Carlos Hernandez. numberFire's models project Trevino to score 8.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Will Smith batting cleanup in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting in Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Smith will start behind the plate after Austin Barnes was given a breather against lefty Eduardo Rodriguez. numberFire's models project Smith to score 11.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,200.
LOS ANGELES, CA
J.D. Martinez batting fourth for Boston on Sunday

Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Martinez will fill the designated hitter role on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and the Orioles. Christian Arroyo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Martinez for 13.7 FanDuel...
BOSTON, MA
Jacob Stallings catching for Marlins on Sunday

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Stallings will catch for right-hander Sandy Alcantara on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Mariners. Payton Henry returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Stallings for 7.7 FanDuel points...
MIAMI, FL
Alcides Escobar sitting for Nationals on Sunday

Washington Nationals infielder Alcides Escobar is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Escobar will move to the bench on Sunday with Lucius Fox starting at shortstop. Fox will bat ninth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. numberFire's models project Fox for 5.8...
WASHINGTON, DC
Kevin Kiermaier sitting for Rays on Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Kiermaier will move to the bench on Sunday with Brett Phillips starting in center field. Phillips will bat eighth versus right-hander Josh Winder and the Twins. numberFire's models project Phillips for...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Joey Wendle batting seventh for Miami on Sunday

Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Wendle will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Mariners. Jesus Aguilar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wendle for 8.5 FanDuel points on...
SEATTLE, WA
Franchy Cordero batting fifth for Boston on Sunday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Cordero will start at first base on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and the Orioles. Bobby Dalbec returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Cordero for 8.6 FanDuel points...
BOSTON, MA
Albert Pujols absent from Cardinals lineup Monday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's makeup game against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals. Pujols started two of the last three games for the Cardinals, but he's yielding first base duties to Paul Goldschmidt on Monday afternoon. Goldschmidt is hitting second and Harrison Bader is batting leadoff.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

