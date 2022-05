An Allegheny Township man accused of auto theft and trying to carjack another vehicle by assaulting the owner has been arrested, according to authorities. Jeffrey Scott Nedley, 39, of the 200 block of McGeary Hollow Road, was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and theft along with two counts of simple assault and a count each of making terroristic threats and attempted theft.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO