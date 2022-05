Clayton Kershaw had a historic performance Saturday night, but it came in a no-decision of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Kershaw entered his fourth start of the season needing only four strikeouts to overtake Don Sutton for the most in franchise history. Kershaw struck out one batter in each of the first four innings to accomplish the feat.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO