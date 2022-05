May 3 (UPI) -- Miami Heat sharpshooter Tyler Herro was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year for the 2021-22 season, the league announced Tuesday. Herro was a near unanimous choice for the award, receiving 96 out of a possible 100 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. He accumulated 488 total points to capture the honor.

