This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For the past two years, prom season in Connecticut has looked a little different than the big dances of the past. The COVID-19 pandemic brought both remote schooling and remote end-of-year celebrations in 2020, while the following year was marked by unique outdoor venues and masks as complementary prom accessories. But this year, promgoers are making up for lost time by going bold in their outfit choices.

OXFORD, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO