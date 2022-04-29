ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. pension fund sues Credit Suisse board over losses in Archegos collapse

 4 days ago

April 29 (Reuters) - A Rhode Island pension fund has sued Credit Suisse Group AG former Chairman Urs Rohner and 19 other directors and executives, alleging their failure to manage risk doomed the bank’s prime brokerage business to fail with the collapse of Archegos Capital.

The lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court on Tuesday seeks to claw back compensation from the 20 defendants on behalf of the company, which lost $5.5 billion in the Archegos meltdown.

The Employees Retirement System for the City of Providence alleged that the officers and directors were negligent under Swiss law, and their failures left the brokerage vulnerable when Archegos imploded a year ago.

“The fundamental problem was that CS’s board did not provide the resources, people, technology, systems, and controls needed to comprehend the overall risk the bank was taking on, much less manage that risk,” the retirement fund said.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the lawsuit on Friday.

Archegos, which had $36 billion in assets, imploded last year when it was caught short on highly leveraged trades.

The scandal sparked a fire sale in stocks including ViacomCBS and Discovery Inc, and caused Credit Suisse, Nomura Holdings and other lenders to lose billions on their trades with Archegos.

Archegos founder Bill Hwang and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Halligan were released on bail on Wednesday after being charged with fraud and racketeering for lying to banks about the family office’s holdings. Hwang was also charged with stock manipulation. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges. (Reporting by Jody Godoy; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

FOREX-Dollar dips before Fed, Aussie gains after rate hike

(Adds data, comments from ECB official, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slipped against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as investors evaluated how much of the Federal Reserve's expected move to hike rates this week and beyond was already priced in. The dollar index hit a 20-year high last week on expectations the U.S. central bank will be more aggressive than peers in tightening policy, with inflation running at its fastest pace in 40 years. But investors are also questioning whether most of the Fed's hawkishness is already factored in and the dollar's bull run may be due for a pause. "I think that so much good news for the U.S. is priced in that there could be a buy the rumor sell the fact," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points and announce plans to reduce its $9 trillion balance sheet when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Fed funds futures traders expect the Fed’s benchmark rate to rise to 2.89% by year-end, from 0.33% now. Comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at the conclusion of the meeting will be scrutinized for any new indications about whether the central bank will continue to hike rates to battle rising price pressures even if the economy weakens. The dollar index was last at 103.43, down 0.12% on the day, after reaching 103.93 on Thursday, the highest since December 2002. Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. job openings increased to a record high in March as worker shortages persisted, suggesting that employers could continue to raise wages and help keep inflation uncomfortably high. This week's major U.S. economic release will be the government's jobs report for April released on Friday. The Aussie dollar jumped after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its cash rate by a surprisingly large 25 basis points to 0.35%, the first hike in over a decade, and flagged more to come as it pulls down the curtain on massive pandemic stimulus. The Aussie was last up 0.60% at $0.7094. The euro rose to $1.0526, up 0.16%, after dropping to $1.0470 on Thursday, the lowest since January 2017. Concerns about inflation, growth and energy insecurity as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine have sent the euro 14% lower against the dollar in the past three months. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Tuesday called on the European Union to act on surging energy costs, saying "structural solutions" were needed. "The European Union’s energy security issues remain precarious suggesting that the euro is certainly not out of the woods yet," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy, at Rabobank in London. Meanwhile the European Central Bank may need to raise interest rates as soon as July to stop high inflation from getting entrenched, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel told German newspaper Handelsblatt on Tuesday. The U.S. dollar has also benefited from safe-haven flows as COVID-19 restrictions in China trigger concerns about global growth and new supply chain disruptions. Some of Shanghai's 25 million people managed to get out on Tuesday for short walks and shopping after enduring more than a month under a COVID-19 lockdown, while China's capital, Beijing, focused on mass tests and said it would keep schools closed. The Japanese yen held just above 20-year lows against the dollar reached on Thursday, when the Bank of Japan strengthened its commitment to keep interest rates ultra-low by vowing to buy unlimited amounts of bonds daily to defend its yield target. The Japanese currency was last at 130.19 after reaching 131.24 on Thursday, the weakest since April 2002. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 103.4300 103.5700 -0.12% 8.119% +103.6800 +103.0200 Euro/Dollar $1.0526 $1.0509 +0.16% -7.42% +$1.0578 +$1.0493 Dollar/Yen 130.1850 130.1700 +0.00% +13.08% +130.2850 +129.7000 Euro/Yen 137.06 136.78 +0.20% +5.17% +137.3700 +136.5500 Dollar/Swiss 0.9786 0.9776 +0.10% +7.28% +0.9799 +0.9722 Sterling/Dollar $1.2491 $1.2495 -0.04% -7.65% +$1.2567 +$1.2472 Dollar/Canadian 1.2841 1.2879 -0.28% +1.57% +1.2893 +1.2826 Aussie/Dollar $0.7094 $0.7052 +0.60% -2.41% +$0.7147 +$0.7048 Euro/Swiss 1.0301 1.0269 +0.31% -0.66% +1.0315 +1.0256 Euro/Sterling 0.8425 0.8405 +0.24% +0.30% +0.8430 +0.8373 NZ $0.6431 $0.6430 +0.09% -5.97% +$0.6475 +$0.6413 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 9.3875 9.4445 -0.47% +6.70% +9.4645 +9.3735 Euro/Norway 9.8832 9.9238 -0.41% -1.30% +9.9435 +9.8813 Dollar/Sweden 9.8633 9.9125 -0.24% +9.36% +9.9194 +9.8304 Euro/Sweden 10.3818 10.4072 -0.24% +1.44% +10.4195 +10.3702 (Additional reporting by Joice Alves in London; Editing by Edmund Blair and Andrea Ricci)
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yields fall from 3% as markets await large Fed hike

* Buyers get back into Treasuries ahead of Fed * Traders say there was spill-over Treasury selling after RBA hike * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield climbs to two-year high (Adds new comments, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields backed off the 3% level on Tuesday, as the recent steep sell-off drew buyers and prompted investors to cover short positions ahead of an expected Federal Reserve decision to deliver an aggressive 50 basis-point interest-rate hike to contain soaring inflation. Traders said volume was roughly about 60% of the average, as many Asian markets are closed due to the Golden Week holiday. "Traders are more than likely closing profitable positions to take some risk off the table," said Ellis Phifer, managing director, fixed income research, at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. "After all, the bond market could rally or sell off further when the Fed information hits the tape." U.S. yields from five-year notes to 30-year bonds were lower on the day, as the market also braced for the launch of the Fed's quantitative tightening that will reduce its $9 trillion balance sheet by about $95 billion per month. "The policy statement is expected to reinforce the Fed’s message that its primary goal is to bring inflation down 'expeditiously,'"said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York. "So far, there are only tentative signs of easing inflation pressures. Inflation will likely begin to ebb later in the year as growth slows, but it's starting from such a high level and is so far from the 2% target that the Fed will want to see much lower readings before considering easing upon tightening." Traders said there was some spill-over selling of Treasuries after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by a larger-than-expected 25 basis points and flagged prospects of more hikes to contain rising inflationary pressures. The benchmark 10-year Australian yield rose 2 basis points to 3.40% in the wake of the RBA decision. In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were down 4 basis points at 2.957%, having pushed above the key 3%psychological level on Monday for the first time since late 2018. Tuesday's high of 3.01% for the 10-year yield matched Monday's peak. Overall moves in the U.S. bond market were relatively modest, suggesting some caution ahead of the Fed's two-day meeting that started on Tuesday. U.S. two-year Treasury yields were up 4 bps at 2.770% . U.S. five-year yields were flat to slightly lower at 2.997%. Yields on 10-year inflation linked bonds, known as Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), touched their highest level since March 2020 around 0.19%, having surged almost 30 bps over the last two trading sessions. Except for extraordinary periods such as the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 or the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, this move joins the ranks of the five steepest two-day advances in the past 25 years for real or inflation-adjusted yields, UniCredit said in a note. Money market futures tied to the Fed's policy rate show heavy bets on the fed funds rate hitting 2.9% by the end of the year, compared with the current 0.33% level. Rate futures also priced in more than 250 bps of cumulative hikes in 2022 . May 3 Tuesday 2:57PM New York / 1857 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.9125 0.9273 0.012 Six-month bills 1.435 1.4656 0.029 Two-year note 99-125/256 2.7661 0.035 Three-year note 99-24/256 2.9479 0.023 Five-year note 98-216/256 3.0012 -0.009 Seven-year note 99-16/256 3.0248 -0.020 10-year note 90-220/256 2.9575 -0.039 20-year bond 87-220/256 3.2085 -0.072 30-year bond 85-56/256 3.0044 -0.057 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 31.50 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Jan Harvey, Marguerita Choy and Andrea Ricci)
