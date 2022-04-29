ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Armed truck driver chases man down freeway after road-rage clash, Washington cops say

By Helena Wegner
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

An armed truck driver chased a man down a freeway and threatened him following a road-rage dispute in Washington, police said.

Joseph Horn, 56, was arrested on an assault charge on April 22 in Vancouver, police said in a probable cause statement.

A 33-year-old man driving a Toyota Land Cruiser told police he was trying to get the attention of a flatbed truck driver after a piece of debris flew off the vehicle and struck his car.

Then he told police he saw Horn in a semi-truck change lanes and attempt to force him off the road into a concrete barrier. Horn tried to box him into the barrier, and the man told police it was “something you would see in a movie.”

Once the Toyota driver began to get away from Horn, his car became stuck and it spun around the semi-truck, police said.

Police said they found the Toyota in the grill of the semi, which appeared to be a T-bone crash. Two guns and a club were also at the scene, police said.

Once Horn came to a stop, he walked out of his truck with a wooden club, police said. The man told police he showed Horn his gun, but didn’t point it at him.

Horn returned to his truck and was armed, police said.

He chased the man down the highway with his gun and threatened to kill him, police said.

The man put his gun down before police came and listened to authorities.

Horn told police he chased after the man to disarm him.

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
