BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan described the redevelopment of a defunct Cecil County naval base as a “game-changing step forward” for Maryland during a ceremony on Thursday. The Maryland state government plans to redevelop the Bainbridge Naval Training Center along with more than 400 acres along the Interstate 95 corridor in an effort to bring thousands of jobs to a part of Maryland that “is home to a major distribution and logistics market,” Hogan said in a social media post. The entire mission of our state government is keeping Maryland open for business. Today we celebrated the culmination of decades of...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO