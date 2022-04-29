Classroom Champions: Midway’s Charlee Yourman

LAS CRUCES - In the final tournament before next week’s state golf championships, Deming swept both District 3-5A golf tournaments on Monday at Desert Lakes Golf Course in Alamogordo.
The Centennial girls finished one shot back of Deming in the team standings with a team score of 346. Alamogordo was third and Las...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor baseball announced the establishment of the Reid Brees Endowed Fund on Monday.The endowment shall be a permanent endowment, with distributed funds used at the discretion of Baylor Athletics to support the baseball program. Support may include, without limitation, funds for equipment, travel, student-athlete experience and/or...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s safe to say Chip and Joanna Gaines have put Waco on the map with their ‘Magnolia magic’, however, craftsman Clint Harp is taking on a new venture in hopes of keeping Waco on the map. Harp, who rose to fame as a...
Comments / 0