ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Member Spotlight: Coastal Payment Systems

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWXXV has partnered with the Mississippi Gulf Coast...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Transit workers take part in Roadeo in Natchez

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Public Transit Association (M.P.T.A.) held it’s annual Roadeo in Natchez the weekend of April 23.  More than 100 public transit workers from across the state of Mississippi took part in driving and skills competitions by using seven passenger buses, and 15 passenger vans to complete several obstacle courses and […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Retiring Jackson city engineer says he did his best in office

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dr. Charles Williams has served as the City Engineer for Jackson for 20 years, and Friday, April 29 will be his last day because he’s retiring. For most of Williams’ two decades, he had a low profile, but when the water crisis hit in recent years, Williams has been front and […]
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi protesters call for end to Confederate holiday

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Many state and local government offices were closed Monday for Confederate Memorial Day in Mississippi, which is a holiday set by state law. Some protesters say commemorations of the Confederacy need to stop, calling them enduring signs of systemic racism. Several members of Indivisible Northeast Mississippi held signs denouncing the holiday […]
TUPELO, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
WJTV 12

College Savings Mississippi Art Contest winners announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, May 2, Mississippi Treasurer David McRae announced the 2022 College Savings Mississippi Art Contest winners with a reception at the Mississippi Museum of Art.  This year, more than 1,700 students competed for twelve scholarships by drawing a picture of what they wanted to become when they grew up. First […]
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $36M in GOMESA funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, April 2, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) announced more than $36.7 million has been distributed to Mississippi and its three coastal counties for coastal conservation, restoration, and hazard mitigation activities. The funding represents Mississippi’s share of revenues generated through the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Payment Systems#Wxxv
WJTV 12

MDOT encourages Mississippians to prepare for 2022 Hurricane Season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane season is set to begin in Mississippi on June 1, 2022, and will last until November 30, 2022. Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said neighbors should start preparing for what is to come. “This week itself is actually Hurricane Preparedness Week in Mississippi. This week especially, we’re […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy