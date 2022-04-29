Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Central Chippewa, Delta, Eastern Mackinac, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Daviess; Greene; Knox The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Elliston and Edwardsport. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days including today will lead to minor flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions on the Wabash River. Additional rainfall later this week should keep portions of the White and Wabash above flood stage through Saturday. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Elliston. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River approaching River Road north of CR 150 W in Greene County. Some low lying agricultural land begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 18.8 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO