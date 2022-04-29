ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alger County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Central Chippewa, Delta, Eastern Mackinac, Luce by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger; Central Chippewa; Delta; Eastern Mackinac; Luce; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 11:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1130 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...High water levels caused by rain and snowmelt continue. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 7.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.5 feet this afternoon. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Watauga THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WATAUGA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather zones 151 through 154. * TIMING...Late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:38:00 Expires: 2022-05-04 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...In Virgin Islands, beaches of northern and western Saint Thomas. In Puerto Rico, beaches across the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of eastern Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 08:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued this evening by 900 PM CDT. Target Area: Brown The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota Elm River at Westport affecting Brown County. James River At Columbia affecting Brown County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Elm River at Westport. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, The bridge northwest of Kruse Dam will be overtopped * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 7.2 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clermont, Clinton, Greene, Highland, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clermont; Clinton; Greene; Highland; Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN CLERMONT, WARREN, CLINTON, SOUTH CENTRAL GREENE AND NORTH CENTRAL HIGHLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 245 PM EDT At 209 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Morrow, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, half inch hail, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Mason, Lebanon, Wilmington, Loveland, Blanchester, New Vienna, Morrow, Kings Island, South Lebanon, Woodville, Maineville, Clarksville, Harveysburg, Goshen, Martinsville, Corwin, Midland, Port William, Butlerville and Pleasant Plain. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 23 and 55. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Floyd; Harrison; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Harrison, west central Clark, east central Crawford, northwestern Floyd and south central Washington Counties through 230 PM EDT At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Corydon, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Albany. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Franklin, Madison, Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Madison; Pickaway A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL FRANKLIN...EASTERN FAYETTE...NORTHWESTERN PICKAWAY AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES At 213 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Sterling, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Grove City, Washington Court House, Ashville, Mount Sterling, South Bloomfield, Bloomingburg, New Holland, Commercial Point, Harrisburg, Orient, Lockbourne, Darbyville, Deer Creek Lake, Derby, Duvall, Madison Mills, Pancoastburg and Darbydale. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 88 and 96. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 07:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING Wind gusts will continue to decrease across the the area this morning, therefore the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Hendricks, Montgomery, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Hendricks; Montgomery; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Hendricks, western Boone, southeastern Montgomery and northeastern Putnam Counties through 245 PM EDT At 211 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles west of Danville, or 17 miles southeast of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Brownsburg and Lebanon. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 133 and 148. Interstate 74 between mile markers 42 and 66. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 15:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.2 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu 7pm 7pm 7pm Big Creek Blairstown 20.0 22.0 Tue 2pm 22.2 19.6 17.7
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 11:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Owyhee county and southwest Twin Falls County above 5000 feet. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions and reduced visibility.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Union County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Union County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Temperatures will continue to warm through the morning, so last night`s Freeze Warning will be allowed to expire. * WHERE...Union County. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways and reduced visibilities in blowing dust.
UNION COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Greene, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Daviess; Greene; Knox The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Elliston and Edwardsport. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days including today will lead to minor flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions on the Wabash River. Additional rainfall later this week should keep portions of the White and Wabash above flood stage through Saturday. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Elliston. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River approaching River Road north of CR 150 W in Greene County. Some low lying agricultural land begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 18.8 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

