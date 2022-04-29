ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opendoor - Tips For Navigating The Homebuying Process

By CBS46 News Staff
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - National Consumer Trends Expert,...

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
The 20 Greatest Breakfast Spots in Atlanta

There’s no better feeling than starting the day off with a filling breakfast. Yet for whatever reason, our fellow Atlantans too often opt for a latte from the nearest coffee shop and skip out on all the great breakfast options that the city has to offer. Don’t be one of those Atlantans. There are plenty of incredible breakfast spots around the city that will help you start your day off on the right foot, from shops where you can grab a quick coffee, donut, or bagel to beloved local institutions that have been serving hot breakfast for decades and trendy brunch spots. Whether you just moved here and have no clue where to start or you’re an Atlantan who’s tired of frequenting Waffle House and Chick-fil-A, here are 20 fantastic Atlanta restaurants that you can visit to get some of the best breakfast in Atlanta. So whatever you do, don’t skip your morning meal—hit these restaurants up instead.
CBS 46

3 apartment fires in the past 24 hours displace dozens across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In the past 24 hours, at least three apartment fires in metro Atlanta have left dozens of people without a home. One happened in Cobb County and another in Fulton County. The most recent fire started on a balcony in a DeKalb County apartment Saturday afternoon. DeKalb Fire officials say the fire at The Reserve at Druid Hills Apartments caused damage to three units and displaced five people. No one was injured. We’re told it started on a third-floor balcony and extended up to the roof.
CBS 46

CBS46 earns 16 Southeast Emmy nominations

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The CBS46 news team was honored with 16 Southeast Emmy nominations Sunday, including its coverage of major news events like the Newnan tornado, the metro Atlanta spa shootings, and the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. The Southeast Chapter revealed nominations in more than 100 categories at an...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Sanitation industry short-staffed, looking to automated trucks to solve the issue

SMYRNA, Ga. — Public works departments, including sanitation, are among several industries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the “great resignation.”. Channel 2 Action News spent the day alongside workers in Smyrna along their trash route. Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez put on a yellow vest and jumped on the back of a truck to get a firsthand look at the challenges presented by staffing shortages.
CBS 46

Georgia promises $1.5B in tax breaks to Rivian electric car company

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia state officials are promising Rivian nearly $1.5 billion in tax breaks to build an electric vehicle plant outside of Atlanta. The incentive package includes free land, a training center for workers, and a new interchange along Interstate 20. That’s in addition to several local and...
WABE

At deteriorated Forest Cove complex, a 50-year history of neglect

Listen to WABE’s investigation following Forest Cove residents over the last year as a serial podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and more. A federally-subsidized complex has become the symbol of substandard living conditions in Atlanta. At Forest Cove, half the 396 units are vacant, with many burned, full of trash or partially collapsed. In a recent year-long investigation, WABE reported how the residents who are left deal with collapsed floors, infestations and recurring shootings.
CBS 46

Bankhead grocery store gives out free groceries to community

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new local grocery store in Bankhead is working to give people in need more access to nutritious food for free. One of the main goals for Grocery Spot Atlanta is to help legacy residents stay in their neighborhood by eliminating the cost of food and giving them groceries they can depend on.

