CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old in Center Point. Aryana Fields was last seen Saturday, according to JCSO. She is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she may be in […]

CENTER POINT, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO