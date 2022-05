CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia jumped back above 800 in Tuesday’s report from the state Department of Health and Human Resources. “It likely reflects the impact of the BA.2 variant that has continued to grow here in West Virginia as well as the rest of the country,” state Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said during Tuesday’s media briefing. “As we look at national numbers, we have seen a higher number in the increase of cases than we have hospitalizations and deaths.”

