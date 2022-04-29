Montgomery County Jurisdictions Receive $300,000 in Grants to Boost Walkable, Bikeable and Transit-Oriented Communities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Transportation Safety Board released a report Thursday detailing the findings of its investigation into the February 2019 death of a Norfolk Southern railroad conductor killed at the Bayview Rail Yard. Federal investigators found that the conductor was riding on the side of a railcar while performing switching operations about 7 a.m. Feb. 7, 2019, when he was pinned between the car he was on and a stationary car on a neighboring track. The report noted that before the accident, employees requested to move the train to its next location after unhooking all but four railcars. In response,...

