Montgomery County Jurisdictions Receive $300,000 in Grants to Boost Walkable, Bikeable and Transit-Oriented Communities
The National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board (TPB) at the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) on April 20 approved 11 planning and design projects totaling $636,000 in technical assistance through its Transportation Land-use Connections (TLC) program. Montgomery County jurisdictions were granted five of the 111 regional assistance awards totaling $300,000,...mocoshow.com
