Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Jurisdictions Receive $300,000 in Grants to Boost Walkable, Bikeable and Transit-Oriented Communities

By Patrick Herron
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board (TPB) at the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) on April 20 approved 11 planning and design projects totaling $636,000 in technical assistance through its Transportation Land-use Connections (TLC) program. Montgomery County jurisdictions were granted five of the 111 regional assistance awards totaling $300,000,...

