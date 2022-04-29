ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TN

2 men arrested for 2021 Arlington home invasion, SCSO says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Arlington home invasion suspects (scso)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested for a home invasion in Arlington.

On Jun. 1, 2021, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a woman waking up in the middle of the night in her home, with two men with guns walking toward her.

The two men went to her closet and stole a small safe containing bank documents, jewelry, cash, deputies said.

Deputies also said Christopher Schweigler and Jacob Cutberth were later developed as suspects.

After a 10-month investigation, both suspects were found and arrested.

Schweigler was arrested on Sep. 7, 2021, on an unrelated warrant and was also charged with theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, firearm charges, evading arrest, and assaulting an officer.

The other suspect, Cutberth, was indicted on Apr. 26.

Both Schweigler and Cutberth are being held in the Shelby County Jail and charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, and especially aggravated kidnapping, due to preventing the victim from leaving her home during the robbery.

