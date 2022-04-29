ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough, GA

Henry police seeking identity of theft suspects

By Heather Middleton hmiddleton@henryherald.com
Henry County Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDONOUGH — Henry County police are asking for the community’s help to identify two men accused...

www.henryherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonough, GA
Mcdonough, GA
Crime & Safety
Henry County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Henry County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV News 3

Police search for 2 suspects in separate shoplifting incidents

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for two women they say are suspected of two separate shoplifting incidents. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) says the first happened on April 8 at Sister’s Beauty on Ogeechee Road. The second happened on April 19 at Liquor Market in the same area. Both shoplifters used […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

3 deaths in 3 days: Oconee County coroner sends warning about new drug

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A deadly drug has hit the streets of the Upstate that is just as deadly, if not more so, than fentanyl, and a coroner is sending out a warning to everyone about the toll it could take. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis identified the drug...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Theft#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
11Alive

He was pistol-whipped and shot in the face. DeKalb deputies say they've charged a suspect with murder.

ATLANTA — An arrest has been made Tuesday in connection to the murder of a young man who was found shot and killed in the bushes near his Stone Mountain home. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff, a 22-year-old has been arrested without incident for the malice murder of 20-year-old David Hayman. Hayman was found shot and killed on March 31 in the 500 block of Watson Bay Trail in DeKalb County.
WAAY-TV

Decatur police identify victim, suspect in deadly Saturday morning shooting

The Decatur Police Department has released the name of the man killed in a Saturday morning shooting, which is now classified as a homicide. Charles Edward Baker Jr., 42, of Decatur was found shot about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1,000 block of 5th Avenue SW. He was taken to Parkway Hospital and then transferred to Huntsville Hospital, where he died.
DECATUR, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows car thieves scramble out of sun roof, try to hide in homeless camp after chase on I-20

ATLANTA — Once again, Atlanta police and the Georgia State Patrol have proved that its not smart to try to outrun them -- especially with a helicopter flying overhead. Police released chopper video of carjackers leading state troopers on a chase with a stolen Camaro last week. The chase ends with two suspects scrambling out of the Camaro’s sun roof while the car is still moving, and trying to hide in a homeless camp before being caught.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy