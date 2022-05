– Liv Morgan wants to lend a helping hand to a fan who had his sign showing support for her taken away during last night’s Raw. The fan initially tweeted, “So, @WWE just took my @YaOnlyLivvOnce sign after I spent $600 on this front-row seat. And wouldn’t tell me why. It took a long time to make and I just wanted to support you, Liv. I’m sorry.” However, it looks like Morgan is willing to help the fan get tickets for the next time WWE visits Greensboro, North Carolina.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO