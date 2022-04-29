ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

ARREST: HEROIN, CASH SEIZED AFTER SEARCH WARRANT EXCUTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT IN SOUTHERN KENTUCKY

Cover picture for the articleSOMERSET, KY - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting the arrest earlier this week of a Pulaski County resident for selling more than 2 grams of Heroin. Eligah Roscoe Cooper (Photo credit: Pulaski County Detention Center) Eligah Roscoe Cooper, age 25, of Parkers Mill Way in Somerset, KY...

