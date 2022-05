ELKO – Employers can learn how to impact the next generation of Elko County’s workforce in a workshop designed to introduce them to Work Based Learning opportunities. Business and industry professionals from all communities county-wide can sign up for one of three two-hour workshops set for 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on May 11 at the Elko County School District’s board room at 850 Elm St.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO