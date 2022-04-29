ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Back in clubhouse

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Tucker (illness) returned to the Pirates' clubhouse Friday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Athletics' Austin Allen: Designated for assignment

Allen was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Monday. Allen spent time on the COVID-19 injured list in mid-April, but he saw sporadic playing time when healthy. Over five games, the 28-year-old went just 1-for-14 with a run, a walk and nine strikeouts. He'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster, and Christian Bethancourt is in line to serve as the No. 2 catcher while Stephen Vogt (knee) is on the IL.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Tyler Wade: Losing work since Fletcher's return

Wade is on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox. The lefty-hitting Wade will take a seat against a right-hander (Michael Wacha), which is yet another indication that he'll be the odd man out of the Angels' middle infield more often than not following David Fletcher's recent return from the injured list. Since Fletcher was activated Friday, he's started in four of the Halos' five games, while Andrew Velasquez and Wade have started three and two times, respectively.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cowboys draft 2022: Coveted undrafted free agent decommits from Commanders, joins long list of Dallas signings

The battle between NFL division rivals is, more or less, perpetual. A truce is struck every now in again via trade, but that's often rare, unless it's during the draft. And while the Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to the latter, having made deals with both the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the previous two Aprils, they stood pat with the nine picks they entered the 2022 NFL Draft with, before reminding the Washington Commanders that once the event is over -- it's time to again take up arms.
DALLAS, TX
WDBO

Goal crazy: Offense highlights opening night of NHL playoffs

So much for the notion that goals are hard to come by in the playoffs. If the opening night of the chase for the Stanley Cup is an indication of what’s to come, the NHL is in for another wildly unpredictable postseason. Granted, Game 1 is a small sample...
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Phillip Danault: Set to play against Oilers

Danault (rest) is expected back in the lineup for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Monday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports. Danault was given the night off for the regular-season finale against Vancouver on Thursday but should be back in his customary second-line center role. In his last seven contests, the 29-year-old Quebec native has been nearly red hot with six goals on 18 shots. Despite a recent lack of power-play production, he has just two points with the man advantage in his last 15 games, Danault should be back on the top unit for Monday's matchup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Clears protocols, but not activated

Mejia (illness) rejoined the Rays on Sunday after completing a quarantine and clearing all virus-related protocols, but he remains on the COVID-19 injured list, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Because he's been away from the team for just over a week, Mejia may need a few days...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Getting $18M guaranteed in deal

Mathieu agreed Monday on a three-year, $33 million contract with the Saints that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Mathieu and the Saints still are ironing out some details on the contract before it's finalized, but the 29-year-old is committed to continuing his career in his hometown of New Orleans. The three-time Pro Bowler joins the team after a three-year stay in Kansas City that he concluded with a 76-tackle, three-interception effort over 16 games in 2021.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Armstrong for assignment Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while Armstrong was removed from the 40-man roster entirely as the Marlins reduced their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. After winning a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Armstrong made seven appearances and was touched up for 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across 6.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Debuting as designated hitter

Melendez will make his major-league debut Tuesday against the Cardinals, batting seventh while serving as the designated hitter, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Melendez didn't get off to a great start this season, hitting .167/.286/.295 in 21 games for Triple-A Omaha, but his bat is supposed to be what carries his profile, as he hit .288/.386/.625 with 41 homers across the two highest levels of the minors last season. That should earn him some starts as the designated hitter, but he could also see time behind the plate when Salvador Perez fills the DH spot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Remains out of lineup

Mancini (ribs) isn't starting Monday's game against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mancini has been dealing with soreness in his ribs recently and will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. However, manager Brandon Hyde said the 30-year-old was available off the bench Sunday, and Mancini has shown enough improvement to be a reserve option again Monday, according to Zachary Silver of MLB.com. Tyler Nevin will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Aramis Garcia: Loses hold of No. 1 role

Garcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. With Tyler Stephenson (concussion) returning from the injured list and starting behind the dish Tuesday, Garcia's run as the Reds' top catcher has come to an end. He'll hit the bench after starting in eight of Cincinnati's last 11 games while hitting .273 with a home run and two additional runs during that stretch.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Brandon Marsh: Won't start against Wacha

Marsh is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox. Though Marsh hits from the left side, Angels manager Joe Maddon cited Boston right-hander Michael Wacha's reverse splits as the reason why the 24-year-old is on the bench Tuesday, according to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. Jack Mayfield will pick up the start in left field after Marsh's previous platoon mate at the position, Jo Adell, was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Dealing with illness

Molina's absence from the lineup Tuesday against the Royals is due to an illness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The illness explains why Molina will be out of the lineup for the third consecutive game, but he's tested negative for COVID-19, so he could return to action soon. Andrew Knizner remains the starter until he returns.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Shines on rehab assignment

Hampson (hand) went 4-for-10 with a double, a walk, five RBI, a run and a stolen base while playing in rehab games at Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday and Sunday. Assuming Hampson experienced no aggravation of his right hand injury coming out of Sunday's contest, he's expected to rejoin the Rockies and return from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Nationals. Hampson will fill a utility role for the Rockies upon being activated.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Lands on COVID-19 injured list

Votto was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The length of Votto's expected absence is not yet clear, as the Reds have yet to announce if he's tested positive for the virus himself or is on the injured list for other reasons. The team will hope that his time out of the lineup will allow him to step back and rediscover his old form, as he's hit a miserable .122/.278/.135 through 22 games this season. Colin Moran starts at first base in his absence Tuesday against the Brewers and should see an expanded role until he returns.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Scratched from lineup

Herrera was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers for undisclosed reasons. Herrera's expected return date won't become clear until the reason for his absence is known. Matt Vierling entered the lineup in his place, starting in right field and pushing Roman Quinn to center.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Return date unknown

Bryant (back) played catch Sunday but remains without a timetable to return, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Bryant has yet to swing a bat since hitting the injured list, and Sunday marked his first reported activity of any kind since first being sidelined. While it remains possible that he returns when initially eligible Friday, that doesn't seem overly likely given that Bryant mentioned the possibility of going on a rehab assignment before activation. Sam Hilliard should continue to receive an uptick in playing time in Bryant's absence, though he has played exclusively against right-handed pitchers this season.
DENVER, CO

