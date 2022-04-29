ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Not starting Friday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Kirk is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Dazzles for first win

Stroman (1-3) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Brewers. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out five. The Brewers came into Sunday's contest on a five-game winning streak and had scored 38 runs in that span, so Stroman's first win with the Cubs was certainly impressive. He also outdueled 2021 Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who allowed only two runs across his seven innings. Stroman has gotten off to a slow start with a 5.13 ERA through five starts, though his last two outings have been better, allowing just two earned runs across 13 innings. The righty will look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled start Saturday against the Dodgers.
CHICAGO, IL
The Blade

Mud Hens' game against Worcester postponed

The Toledo Mud Hens’ game against the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday was postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 11:05 a.m. at Fifth Third Field. First pitch for Thursday’s originally scheduled game was scheduled for 11:05 a.m. as part of the team’s school education day promotion.
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cowboys draft 2022: Coveted undrafted free agent decommits from Commanders, joins long list of Dallas signings

The battle between NFL division rivals is, more or less, perpetual. A truce is struck every now in again via trade, but that's often rare, unless it's during the draft. And while the Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to the latter, having made deals with both the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the previous two Aprils, they stood pat with the nine picks they entered the 2022 NFL Draft with, before reminding the Washington Commanders that once the event is over -- it's time to again take up arms.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Blue Jays
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rangers host the Penguins to begin the NHL Playoffs

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins to start the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers went 3-2 against the Penguins during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on April 7, the Rangers won 3-0. New York has a 52-24-6 record overall and a 14-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Rangers have a 19-6-2 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Blade

Elmwood's Brooklyn Thrash to sign with Canisius

BLOOMDALE, Ohio — Brooklyn Thrash, the reigning All-Blade Player of the Year in girls basketball, will sign with Canisius on Thursday. A 6-foot wing, Thrash averaged 22.6 points per game en route to earning first-team All-Ohio honors in Division I. She also was a finalist for Ohio Ms. Basketball.
BLOOMDALE, OH
CBS Sports

Athletics' Austin Allen: Designated for assignment

Allen was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Monday. Allen spent time on the COVID-19 injured list in mid-April, but he saw sporadic playing time when healthy. Over five games, the 28-year-old went just 1-for-14 with a run, a walk and nine strikeouts. He'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster, and Christian Bethancourt is in line to serve as the No. 2 catcher while Stephen Vogt (knee) is on the IL.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Armstrong for assignment Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while Armstrong was removed from the 40-man roster entirely as the Marlins reduced their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. After winning a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Armstrong made seven appearances and was touched up for 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across 6.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Clears protocols, but not activated

Mejia (illness) rejoined the Rays on Sunday after completing a quarantine and clearing all virus-related protocols, but he remains on the COVID-19 injured list, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Because he's been away from the team for just over a week, Mejia may need a few days...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Getting $18M guaranteed in deal

Mathieu agreed Monday on a three-year, $33 million contract with the Saints that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Mathieu and the Saints still are ironing out some details on the contract before it's finalized, but the 29-year-old is committed to continuing his career in his hometown of New Orleans. The three-time Pro Bowler joins the team after a three-year stay in Kansas City that he concluded with a 76-tackle, three-interception effort over 16 games in 2021.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Remains out of lineup

Mancini (ribs) isn't starting Monday's game against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mancini has been dealing with soreness in his ribs recently and will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. However, manager Brandon Hyde said the 30-year-old was available off the bench Sunday, and Mancini has shown enough improvement to be a reserve option again Monday, according to Zachary Silver of MLB.com. Tyler Nevin will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Moves to IL

The Rays placed Choi on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to loose bodies in his right elbow. Injuries of these kind can often require an arthroscopic procedure, but the Rays have yet to decide if Choi will need any sort of procedure to address the elbow issue. Regardless, his placement on the IL means he won't be eligible for reinstatement until May 8, which likely leaves Yandy Diaz and Harold Ramirez in line to serve as the Rays' primary first basemen for at least the next week.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Debuting as designated hitter

Melendez will make his major-league debut Tuesday against the Cardinals, batting seventh while serving as the designated hitter, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Melendez didn't get off to a great start this season, hitting .167/.286/.295 in 21 games for Triple-A Omaha, but his bat is supposed to be what carries his profile, as he hit .288/.386/.625 with 41 homers across the two highest levels of the minors last season. That should earn him some starts as the designated hitter, but he could also see time behind the plate when Salvador Perez fills the DH spot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding crease Monday

Fleury will patrol the blue paint at home for Game 1 against the Blues on Monday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. After Fleury started four of the Wild's last five contests, it was certainly trending toward him being the Game 1 starter. The Flower will likely be on a short leash with Cam Talbot waiting in the wings but coach Dean Evason likely couldn't ignore the fact that Fleury has won the Stanley Cup three times in his Hall-of-Fame caliber NHL career.
NHL

