Denver, CO

Avalanche's Cale Makar: Sitting out Friday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Makar will be rested for Friday's regular-season finale against the Wild, per NHL.com. Makar will end...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Kings' Phillip Danault: Set to play against Oilers

Danault (rest) is expected back in the lineup for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Monday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports. Danault was given the night off for the regular-season finale against Vancouver on Thursday but should be back in his customary second-line center role. In his last seven contests, the 29-year-old Quebec native has been nearly red hot with six goals on 18 shots. Despite a recent lack of power-play production, he has just two points with the man advantage in his last 15 games, Danault should be back on the top unit for Monday's matchup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rangers host the Penguins to begin the NHL Playoffs

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins to start the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers went 3-2 against the Penguins during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on April 7, the Rangers won 3-0. New York has a 52-24-6 record overall and a 14-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Rangers have a 19-6-2 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding crease Monday

Fleury will patrol the blue paint at home for Game 1 against the Blues on Monday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. After Fleury started four of the Wild's last five contests, it was certainly trending toward him being the Game 1 starter. The Flower will likely be on a short leash with Cam Talbot waiting in the wings but coach Dean Evason likely couldn't ignore the fact that Fleury has won the Stanley Cup three times in his Hall-of-Fame caliber NHL career.
NHL
CBS Sports

Giants' Austin Slater: Exits with injury

Slater left Saturday's victory over the Giants with a right knee contusion, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Slater started Saturday's game despite running into the wall in Friday's contest, but he was unable to finish the contest. He could return to action Sunday, but the Giants may opt to give him a rest with no game on the schedule the following day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Jets' Michael Carter: Team adds young stud at RB

Carter will be joined by rookie second-round pick Breece Hall in New York's backfield, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports. Hall was the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, as the Jets traded up two spots in the second round to grab him 36th overall. The Iowa State product is capable of playing a three-down role, but there still should be plenty of touches left over for Carter working alongside Hall. Carter proved capable of excelling in a timeshare while in college, as he topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his final two years at UNC, despite splitting carries with Javonte Williams.
NFL
CBS Sports

Twins' Kyle Garlick: Picks up injury Sunday

Garlick was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays in the top of the third inning with an undisclosed injury, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Garlick, who was coming off a two-home run performance in Saturday's 9-1 win, followed up that big effort with a base hit, a walk and a run across his two plate appearances. The injury in question cropped up after his second trip to the plate, as Trevor Larnach checked in from the bench to pinch run for Garlick after he drew the walk. Expect the Twins to provide an update on Garlick's condition after the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Not starting Monday

Edman (hip) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Edman exited Sunday's 7-5 win over the Cardinals with a sore left hip flexor and is considered day-to-day, but he was overdue for a day off anyway after having started in each of the team's first 21 games of the season. Assuming he's able to make progress in the next day or two, Edman should avoid a stint on the injured list. The Cardinals will turn to Brendan Donovan to replace Edman at second base Monday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Falcons' Mike Davis: Let go by Atlanta

The Falcons will release Davis (ribs) on Monday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports. The Falcons will save $2.5 million against the cap by moving on from Davis, who was quickly displaced by Cordarrelle Patterson as Atlanta's preferred option on the ground in 2021 after inking a two-year, $5.5 million deal last offseason. Another team may view the 29-year-old Davis as a decent depth option, but the Falcons prepare set to proceed with fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier or veteran Damien Williams as the top complement to Patterson.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Placed on bereavement list

Matz was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday. Players may spend between three and seven days on the bereavement list. Matz started Monday against the Royals, so his next turn in the rotation lines up to come Saturday in San Francisco. He'll be eligible to return by then, but it's possible his next outing will be slightly delayed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Rejoins St. Louis

The Cardinals recalled Naughton from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday. Just one day after being optioned to Memphis, Naughton will rejoin the Cardinals as a replacement for Steven Matz (personal), who was placed on the bereavement list. Matz isn't scheduled to make his next start until Saturday in San Francisco, so assuming he's back by then, Naughton won't be needed in the rotation. Instead, look for Naughton to serve as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen while Matz is away from the team.
MEMPHIS, TN

