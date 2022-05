Pixie Woods will open for the 68th year on Saturday for kids of all ages to enjoy the enchanted forests and magical walkways of Stockton’s family-friendly venue. In recent weeks, dozens of volunteers have spent their Saturdays polishing up the park to bring Pixie Woods out of winter and into summer. The work won’t stop there, as the Stockton City Council will vote to approve more than $3 million in improvements to the city-owned park at their...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO