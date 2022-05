ALAMEDA (KPIX) — The city of Alameda has stepped in to put an end to a bitter battle over rising rents, much to the relief of residents of the Barnhill Marina. After a months-long battle, those who live in an Alameda community of floating homes will get to relax. “Beyond happy. Beyond joyful. Beyond proud of the people in this community,” said resident Susan Driscoll. “Everybody chipped in, in one way or another, whether it was a letter or a call.” The 66 residents of the Barnhill Marina, many of whom are seniors and living on fixed incomes, tell KPIX 5 a new...

ALAMEDA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO