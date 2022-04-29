ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

College of Charleston Photos of the Week

By Heather Moran
cofc.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a moonlight breakfast to puzzles and yoga to ice cream with CofC President Andrew T. Hsu, students have had a lot of ways to calm their nerves during finals with all the Cougar Countdown events happening this past week. During Pretzels & Profs, students got the chance to...

today.cofc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Darius Rucker Plans Riverfront Revival Festival in Charleston, South Carolina

Darius Rucker is bringing a new festival to his hometown of Charleston, S.C. He'll host the 2022 Riverfront Revival festival October 8 through October 9. The two-day festival will be headlined by Rucker, himself, and he'll be joined by a cast of country and rock artists, including Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen, Trampled by Turtles and Charley Crockett. Radney Foster, Lauren Jenkins, Wild Rivers, Larry Fleet and more. The festival will take place at Riverfront Park in North Charleston, and visitors can also enjoy food, drinks, art and other cultural activities.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Education
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
State
South Carolina State
Eater

Two Charleston Natives Nominated For James Beard Foundation Awards in Media

Last week, the James Beard Foundation announced its nominations for media finalists, and two names from Charleston, South Carolina, popped up — KJ Kearney and Jamaal Lemon. Kearney is nominated for his social media accounts (TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram) promoting Black-owned restaurants at @blkfoodfridays. Lemon is nominated for his reporting on the history of beer and Black exclusion in Charleston in a three part series for Good Beer Hunting titled “Tek Cyear uh de Root, Part One — The Schützenfest, Black Endurance, and Beer Culture in Old South Charleston”; “Tek Cyear uh de Root, Part Two — The Deliberate Reconstruction of the Charleston Schützenfest”; and “Tek Cyear uh de Root, Part Three — The Lost Potential of Charleston Beer.”
CHARLESTON, SC
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Charleston, South Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Charleston is a vacation treasure trove, with an incredible food scene of old-school favorites and inventive newcomers, a prime location surrounded by water and near beautiful beaches, and plenty to see and do. It is consistently ranked among the best cities in the United States by Travel + Leisure readers. It's a refuge for history aficionados as well as a culinary adventure for foodies searching for a memorable supper.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Happening Today: James Island Emergency room groundbreaking

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health leaders are breaking ground on its new freestanding James Island ER Monday morning. The new James Island Emergency will contain 11 beds with emergency medical services available 24/7. The 13,000 square-foot facility will expand access to care for underserved communities, say Trident Health officials. “Our new James Island freestanding […]
JAMES ISLAND, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Robot#Cofc#Cougar#Pretzels Profs#Rivers Green#Ems
WMBF

Celebrate National Day of Prayer in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (RELEASE) - The public is invited to attend a National Day of Prayer Service on May 5, 2022, from noon – 1:00 PM at Joseph Rainey Park, 929 Front St. in Georgetown. The 2022 National Day of Prayer theme is “Exalt the Lord who established us” (Colossians...
GEORGETOWN, SC
Black Enterprise

FAMU Receives $1.2 Million Gift From Frank and Laura Baker

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) is excited to announce a $1.2 million donation from Frank and Laura Baker to help students with financial restrictions graduate in four years. The gift will establish the Frank and Laura Baker Graduation Fund, which will provide funding for students who are qualified to graduate in four years but have an outstanding account balance to the university.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy