College of Charleston Photos of the Week

Last week, the James Beard Foundation announced its nominations for media finalists, and two names from Charleston, South Carolina, popped up — KJ Kearney and Jamaal Lemon. Kearney is nominated for his social media accounts (TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram) promoting Black-owned restaurants at @blkfoodfridays. Lemon is nominated for his reporting on the history of beer and Black exclusion in Charleston in a three part series for Good Beer Hunting titled “Tek Cyear uh de Root, Part One — The Schützenfest, Black Endurance, and Beer Culture in Old South Charleston”; “Tek Cyear uh de Root, Part Two — The Deliberate Reconstruction of the Charleston Schützenfest”; and “Tek Cyear uh de Root, Part Three — The Lost Potential of Charleston Beer.”

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO