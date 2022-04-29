Report highlights top Kansas high schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A report out this week ranks the best public high schools in each state. It shows the top schools in Kansas are mainly in the northeast part of the state, with only three of the top 20 in the Wichita area.

U.S. News & World Report compiles the ranking of schools every year. The directory includes each school’s enrollment and the ratio of students to teachers.

The publication uses several factors to determine a school’s rank. A third of a school’s score is determined by whether students are ready for college. Seniors need to earn a qualifying score in one AP or IB exam. Scores on state tests to graduate from high school make up another 40% of the score. Another 30% includes factors like graduation rates, curriculum, and underserved student performance.

Students in Kansas need at least 21 credits to graduate, including four English language arts, three history and government, three science, three math, one physical education, one fine arts, and six elective courses. A task force is currently considering changing those requirements.

In all, U.S. News & World Report ranked about 18,000 public high schools. To see its list of about 360 Kansas schools, click here .

