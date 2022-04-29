ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Report highlights top Kansas high schools

By Laura McMillan, Kevin White
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01w1k3_0fOQMHSb00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A report out this week ranks the best public high schools in each state. It shows the top schools in Kansas are mainly in the northeast part of the state, with only three of the top 20 in the Wichita area.

U.S. News & World Report compiles the ranking of schools every year. The directory includes each school’s enrollment and the ratio of students to teachers.

The publication uses several factors to determine a school’s rank. A third of a school’s score is determined by whether students are ready for college. Seniors need to earn a qualifying score in one AP or IB exam. Scores on state tests to graduate from high school make up another 40% of the score. Another 30% includes factors like graduation rates, curriculum, and underserved student performance.

Students in Kansas need at least 21 credits to graduate, including four English language arts, three history and government, three science, three math, one physical education, one fine arts, and six elective courses. A task force is currently considering changing those requirements.

Should Kansas students take more classes to graduate high school?

Top 20 Kansas public high schools in 2022:

  1. Sumner Academy of Arts and Science (Kansas City) — view report
  2. Blue Valley North (Overland Park) — view report
  3. Shawnee Mission East (Shawnee Mission) — view report
  4. Olathe Northwest (Olathe) — view report
  5. Blue Valley (Stilwell) — view report
  6. Blue Valley West (Overland Park) — view report
  7. Blue Valley Northwest (Overland Park) — view report
  8. Andover Central (Andover) — view report
  9. Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park) — view report
  10. Northeast Magnet (Wichita/Bel Aire) — view report
  11. Lawrence Free State (Lawrence) — view report
  12. Rock Creek (St. George) — view report
  13. Mill Valley (Shawnee) — view report
  14. Manhattan (Manhattan) — view report
  15. Shawnee Mission South (Shawnee Mission) — view report
  16. De Soto (De Soto) — view report
  17. Andover (Andover) — view report
  18. Shawnee Mission Northwest (Shawnee Mission) — view report
  19. Olathe North (Olathe) — view report
  20. Holton (Holton) — view report

Top Wichita-area public high schools:

  1. Andover Central view report
  2. Northeast Magnet view report
  3. Andover view report
  4. Wichita East view report
  5. Hesston view report
  6. Mulvane view report
  7. Maize view report
  8. Wellington view report
  9. Maize South view report
  10. Goddard Eisenhower view report

Top Topeka-area public high schools:

  1. Holton view report
  2. Marais Des Cygnes Valley view report
  3. Washburn Rural view report
  4. Jefferson West view report
  5. Shawnee Heights view report
  6. Valley Falls view report
  7. Jefferson County North view report
  8. Topeka view report
  9. Jackson Heights view report
  10. Perry Lecompton view report

Top Lawrence-area public high schools:

  1. Lawrence Free State view report
  2. Lawrence view report
  3. Baldwin view report
  4. Eudora view report
  5. Lawrence Virtual School view report

Top Manhattan-area public high schools:

  1. Rock Creek view report
  2. Manhattan view report
  3. Onaga view report
  4. Wamego view report
  5. Junction City view report

In all, U.S. News & World Report ranked about 18,000 public high schools. To see its list of about 360 Kansas schools, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



