Dekalb, IL

No charges for DeKalb officer for shooting man with samurai sword

By John Clark
 4 days ago

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb Police Officer will not face charges for shooting a man who came at him with a samurai sword, after an investigation by the Illinois State Police.

According to the DeKalb County State’s Attorney, officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Tilton Park Drive around 2:45 a.m. on October 25th, 2021.

Police said a “frantic female subject” in the backyard told officers that Kristopher Kramer was inside the house with the sword, and threatened to both kill her and attack the officers.

The woman told police Kramer had been drinking and had cut himself on the wrists, police said.

Officers were able to make contact wth Kramer through the front door in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, police said. However, police say Kramer came at them with samurai sword over his head and pointed at the officers.

Kramer was hit with a bean bag projectile and a taser, in addition to a round fired from one officer’s gun.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

After reviewing the investigation by the state police, State’s Attorney Rick Amato concluded no criminal charges were to be filed against the officer, and that he was justified in his use of deadly force.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

