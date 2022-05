Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County, which publishes a monthly print supplement in The Chronicle focusing on economic news and commentary. Residents living near the former Armory Hills Golf Course in Centralia adjacent to Seminary Hill came out to oppose a proposal to turn the land into a housing development with up to 387 housing units at Tuesday’s Centralia CIty Council meeting.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO