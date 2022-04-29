Men involved in 2014 Cathedral City drive-by shooting convicted

Two men are slated to be sentenced next month for attempted murder and other felony counts stemming from a drive-by shooting that injured a woman in Cathedral City.

Kevin James Quincy, 35, of Cathedral City, and 30-year-old Jose Angel Flores of Desert Hot Springs, who was behind the wheel of the car involved in the 2014 drive-by, were convicted Thursday.

Quincy was convicted of four counts of attempted murder and two counts of shooting at a vehicle/dwelling. Flores was convicted of four counts of attempted murder.

They are both scheduled to be sentenced at the Larson Justice Center on May 23.

The victim, whose name was withheld, was shot in a leg on May 1, 2014, in the 33500 block of Wishing Well Trail. Police said the shots were fired from a car toward occupants of another car parked in a driveway.

Police said the injured woman did not appear to be the intended target of the shooting.

The suspects were arrested four days later when police responded to a report of a man brandishing a handgun at a T-Mobile store at Landau Boulevard and Vista Chino. Flores was detained in the store, but Quincy ran from the scene into a nearby residential area, and dropped a handgun during the chase, police said.

