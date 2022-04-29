ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two adorable matcha-centric cafés just opened in Chicago

By Emma Krupp
 4 days ago
It’s a good time to be a matcha lover in Chicago! Over the past week, two new cafés—KyoMatcha in Chinatown and Matcha Cita in the West Loop—officially opened their doors, offering everything from decadent matcha lattes and soft serve to layered crepe cakes and mochi (plus tons of other matcha-infused...

Chatting with Michelin’s chief inspector about the 2022 Chicago stars

Last week, the Michelin Guide released its 2022 lineup of Chicago restaurants, recognizing 23 local eateries with one, two or three of its coveted stars. Aside from the usual fine dining standouts—like perennially three-starred Alinea—this year’s selection included four new one-starred spots, including Chicago’s first-ever Middle Eastern star (Galit) and the world’s first-ever Filipino star (Kasama).
Here are Chicago’s 2022 Michelin-starred restaurants

Get ready to make some reservations, because the 2022 Michelin Guide star rankings for Chicago are officially here. A total of 23 restaurants landed on this year's list—down from last year's roster of 24 spots—with four newcomers earning a place in the one-star category. The new additions to...
Husband-and-wife teams at Andros Taverna, Kasama unite for ‘Pausing for the Cause’

Two Chicago culinary husband-and-wife teams are coming together next month to collaborate for an important cause. On May 2, Chefs Doug Psaltis and Hsing Chen of contemporary Greek restaurant Andros Taverna and Chefs Tim Flores and Genie Kwon of Michelin-starred Filipino fine-dining favorite Kasama have teamed up for an “extravagant” special menu, as Andros Taverna plays host for Pausing for the Cause, a fundraiser supporting suicide prevention activities at Vibrant Emotional Health.
Beloved West Lakeview bakery Dinkel’s to close this month

West Lakeview will be a little less sweet on April 30, when the neighborhood will say goodbye to Dinkel's Bakery after a century of service. Owner Norm Dinkel announced the bakery's closure at the end of the month on April 5, eliciting a collective, phantom cry of "Nooooooo!" across the North Side. In the years since Joseph and Antonie Dinkel opened their family bakery in 1922, Dinkel's has become a beloved institution, from early commuters becoming office heroes by surprising colleagues with boxes of delicious doughnuts to lines snaking out the door for boxes of paczki, a Chicago Fat Tuesday favorite. West Lakeview and Roscoe Village neighbors have celebrated holidays, triumphs and tragedies with Dinkel's sweets, from lamb cakes and Thanksgiving pies to wedding and baby shower cakes to baked goods for grieving families for funerals.
How to start your sustainability journey in Chicago this Earth Day

April is here, which means lots of us are thinking about our environmental impact ahead of Earth Day. Fighting climate change goes way beyond any individual action, but there are still some small yet significant ways you can live more sustainably here in Chicago—all while building community, saving money and sleeping a little more soundly knowing that the items from your spring cleaning purge will stay out of a landfill. And, hey, the more people who make changes, the bigger the impact, right? Here are some events, organizations and shops in Chicago to help you make an impact this Earth Day.
13 Chicago accounts to follow on TikTok

With an avalanche of content being fed to you by an eerily personal algorithm and only a finite amount of time on your commute, it's easy to get lost in the social media maelstrom that is TikTok. But there's a lot of good, relevant and funny stuff locals will love on the platform, and we're here to help you find it.
28 things that are normal in Chicago but seem weird to outsiders

Can you imagine how different our lives would be without regularly-available gyros, free beaches or tavern-cut pizza? What if we told you that there are people all over the country who live with that reality every day? This week, users on the r/chicago Reddit page shared their experiences with things that are normal in Chicago, but seem weird to outsiders. Some answers are expected, like our civic aversion to ketchup on hot dogs; others are perhaps more surprising, like Chicago's love of 16" softball. Writes user jimmyjazz2000: "My dad grew up in the 1930s Chicago. He said 16 inch softball got popular because nobody could afford gloves. He also said the 16 inch balls back then would only last a few games before turning to mush. So the teams would play for the game ball, whoever won kept it. He said the balls cost fifty cents, and each kid on the team kicked in a nickel. (10 players per team, including short center fielder.) You had to bring a new ball to the game. So every game had an element of gambling. (Because that’s the Chicago way.)"
How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
A Pixar-themed mini-golf course is headed to Navy Pier

Chicago's home to no shortage of themed mini-golf courses, from the itty-bitty urban landscapes at City Mini Golf in Maggie Daley Park to bird-shaped obstacles at Douglass 18 within Douglass Park—and starting this summer, mini golf enthusiasts can try to hit a hole-in-one among beloved cartoon characters at a Pixar-themed course that's coming to to Navy Pier.
New Hyde Park Art Center exhibition explores absence of touch during the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic forced most of us to grapple with intense feelings—from grief, love, loss, loneliness and isolation to gratitude and connection. You can explore many of those themes at Loving Repeating, a new art installation at Hyde Park Art Center from married longtime collaborators Dutes Miller and Stan Shellabarger that will have its grand opening April 23.
You can now get Chicago drinking water in commemorative cans

Fresh Lake Michigan tap water. We all drink it, unless you're one of those people who doesn't like "the taste" of water or something. Now, thanks to a new initiative from the City of Chicago and the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, you can enjoy Chicago tap water the way it was always meant to be enjoyed—in cans.
