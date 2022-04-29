How to Run Scripts on Boot in Linux Using Systemd

Dropbox values product health and developer productivity. Since its first product release in September 2008, Dropbox has focused on delivering a modern workspace where users can store, access, and collaborate on content. Today, Dropbox’s global collaboration service provides a wide range of business and personal offerings around cloud storage, document collaboration, and file synchronization that are accessible on web, desktop, and Android and iOS mobile applications. “Product health is one of our highest focuses,” states Angella Derington, Dropbox Mobile Staff Engineer. “One of the things we want to achieve for all of our mobile apps is to hit the three-nines on user availability. To do that, we need tools that any engineer can utilize to troubleshoot where crashes come from and identify what’s happening in each release.”
