ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Donald Jack McCumber

By Matt Griffith
KMZU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Columbia resident, formerly of Carrollton, Donald Jack McCumber,...

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

Melba Gean Garrison

Melba Gean Garrison, 84, of Lexington, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Melba Gean Redden Garrison was born November 27th, 1937, the second child of Fred and Verna (Hassler) Redden in Bland, Missouri. The family moved to Lafayette County when Melba was 7 years old. She attended Burns Country School and graduated from Lexington High School in 1955. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Garrison on November 7th, 1958, who preceded her in death after 61 years.
LEXINGTON, MO
KMZU

Velma Louise Douglas

Brookfield resident, 79-year-old Velma Louise Douglas died Friday, April 29. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6 in the Sumner United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 5 at 6 p.m. in the church. Memorial can be made to the family for a charity of their choice and may be left or mailed to the Rhodes Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Rhodes Funeral Home.
BROOKFIELD, MO
KMZU

Phoebe Jane Collins

Napa, California resident, 83-year-old Phoebe Jane Collins died on Tuesday, April 26. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5 in the Lathrop Cemetery under the direction. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 at the Stith Funeral Home. Any donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association; American Porphyria Foundation in lieu of flowers.
NAPA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy