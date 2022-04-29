Donald Jack McCumber

Brookfield resident, 79-year-old Velma Louise Douglas died Friday, April 29. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6 in the Sumner United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 5 at 6 p.m. in the church. Memorial can be made to the family for a charity of their choice and may be left or mailed to the Rhodes Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Rhodes Funeral Home.

BROOKFIELD, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO