Donald Jack McCumber

Melba Gean Garrison, 84, of Lexington, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Melba Gean Redden Garrison was born November 27th, 1937, the second child of Fred and Verna (Hassler) Redden in Bland, Missouri. The family moved to Lafayette County when Melba was 7 years old. She attended Burns Country School and graduated from Lexington High School in 1955. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Garrison on November 7th, 1958, who preceded her in death after 61 years.
