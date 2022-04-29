An Introduction on Arch Linux Pacman for Beginners

We’ve all had that moment of accidentally closing one or two Chrome tabs — a simple trip to the browser history is usually enough to fix it. But what if you close an entire window with all your 3,172 tabs or a tab group? The typical response (after screaming your lungs out) is to find a way to salvage whatever you can. Thankfully, Chrome has an option to restore closed tabs. But if you’re using the Android app, you can currently only do it one at a time. Google is reportedly now working on including the option to bulk restore tabs in Chrome for Android.

