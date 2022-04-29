ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines police find SUV believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run

KCRG.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 82-year-old Boston grandmother is training to get her second black...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 4

Related
KCCI.com

Des Moines mom charged after her child nearly drowns in hotel pool

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is facing child neglect charges after one of her children nearly drowned in a hotel swimming pool. It happened at the AmericInn hotel in Johnston. According to court documents, 27-year-old Makaylah Sharp and her three children were at the indoor swimming pool when her six-year-old was unable to stay above the water and lost consciousness.
JOHNSTON, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police officer helps save missing girls

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines police department honored Officer Ward Wednesday for helping save two missing kids. The department says he spent Sunday night into Monday morning searching for two sisters who are 7 and 11 years old, eventually bringing them home safely in the Union Park neighborhood.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man charged after wild overnight chase in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man who led authorities on a wild chase through downtown and south side Des Moines neighborhoods overnight. According to police, 22-year-old Christopher Mitchell, of Bondurant, led police on the chase, which ultimately ended in a crash. The Iowa State Patrol said...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

DMPD finds vehicle in deadly hit-and-run crash, driver still at large

DES MOINES, Iowa — The search is on for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a teenage girl near East High School Thursday. According to police, the girl was hit by an SUV at around 3:42 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died. Police have not released the name of the teen.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Accidents
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Des Moines, IA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Police#Martial Arts#Boston#Kcrg#Traffic Accident#Khak#Newbo#Bohemian
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa woman stabs man in the neck during argument

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman was jailed after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck during an argument. Ashten Medina, 35, is charged with willful injury. According to police, the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening. The incident occurred overnight near 29th Street and Rutland Avenue. Medina was...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Update: Missing Iowa teen has been found

NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
NEVADA, IA
KIMT

Staff member at Iowa school killed in accident on football field

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque officials have confirmed that a Roosevelt Middle School buildings and grounds staff member died in an accident on the school's football field on Wednesday afternoon. Dubuque Police say that the accident happened around 1 p.m. on the football field at the back of the school...
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Southern Minnesota News

Someone dropped a giant log in Minnesota Lake

Someone dropped a giant log at a prominent intersection in Minnesota Lake Friday afternoon, but police believe they’ve found their culprit. Minnesota Lake Police posed that question in a social media post with an image of the offending hunk of trunk. Police said the log was blocking Main St and Highway 22.
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN
KCCI.com

Des Moines police: MidAmerican truck thief faces multiple charges

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who allegedly stole a MidAmerican Energy Co. truck is facing multiple charges. According to Des Moines police, 52-year-old Lewis McCray stole the truck Monday night while a MidAmerican employee was inside a customer's home. The company was able to use the GPS tracker...
DES MOINES, IA
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local motel manager facing felony charges for stabbing man, threatening woman with knife

POCATELLO — A 47-year-old motel manager has been charged with multiple felonies after police say he stabbed a man and threatened a woman with a switchblade knife in the lobby of a local motel early Friday morning. Robert Warren States, of Pocatello, the manager of the Rodeway Inn on the 800 block of South Fifth Avenue, has been charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault following the incident, according to court records. Additionally, Bannock County prosecutors have filed a notice with the courts that they...
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy