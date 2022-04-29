ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bull-etin Board wraps up the Bulls’ 2021-2022 season

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5D9v_0fOQKhHn00

CHICAGO – Over the last six months, it’s been quite a ride for the team and the fans that watch them.

There was a great first four months of the season that reenergized the supporter base and had the Bulls tied at the top of the Eastern Conference at the All-Star Break. Then came an 8-17 second half where the team showed its flaws against the best competition the NBA has to offer.

Throughout that time, the Bulls were dealing with a number of injuries that kept some of their key core players out for a long time.

Still, the team made the playoffs for the first time in five years and even got a win over the defending champion Bucks in Game 2. The final three games of the series, all blowouts, did show the team still have plenty of growing to do.

The last edition of the “Bull-etin Board” for the 2021-2022 season talks a lot about the season that just happened and what’s ahead for the team this offseason. We’ll hear from a number of players on the team along with some thoughts from Elias Schuster of Bleacher Nation Bulls.

You can watch this edition of the show with Larry Hawley by clicking on the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bulls#Bull Etin Board#Bleacher Nation Bulls#Wgn Tv
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the Chicago Bears' 2022 draft class

CB Kyler Gordon (Round 2, 39th overall) Breakdown: Gordon is a versatile cornerback, having played both slot and outside corner for the Huskies. Gordon is a lockdown corner, not allowing a touchdown in 722 coverage snaps at Washington. Gordon was underrated, playing in the shadow of former teammate and 2022 21st overall pick Trent McDuffie. But Gordon was a borderline first-round pick, given his production and tremendous athleticism. In addition, Gordon can also make an impact as a blitzer off the edge. — Nate Atkins.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

James Harden Is Feeling The Pressure Of Facing The Miami Heat

Harden averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 assists, and eight rebounds during the regular season. During the first-round series against the Toronto Raptors, he averaged 19 points, 10.2 assists and five rebounds. Now, will be the test to see if Harden is ready to take on the postseason. Although Harden is regarded...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

The Chicago Bulls may lose Zach LaVine this summer, from the sound of it

The Chicago Bulls’ tumultuous 2021-2022 season has come to a close with an early playoff exit, thanks to a first round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Chicago losing the series 4-1 wasn’t much of a surprise, especially considering how the Bulls played down the stretch this past season. After beginning the year atop the Eastern Conference for much of the time, the Bulls finished the season with quite the downfall.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

2 women found shot to death inside Gary home

GARY, Ind. — Two women were found shot to death inside a residence in Gary early Saturday morning, officials said. According to police, officers responded to a call of a woman shot inside a residence in the 4000 block of Polk Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday where an adult woman with a gunshot wound […]
GARY, IN
The Spun

Chicago Bears Are Releasing A Notable Veteran Quarterback

Another veteran quarterback is hitting the open market. According to a report, the Chicago Bears are releasing Nick Foles per his request. The Bears had been trying to find a trade partner for Foles, who projected to be the team’s third-string option behind Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian this upcoming season. But the team had no luck.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

How a flurry of trades by new GM Ryan Poles gave the Chicago Bears more swings in the NFL draft

At some point Saturday, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles transformed from a patient NFL draft observer into a frenzied deal broker. Poles knew the depth of this year’s draft class matched up with massive holes across his roster. He knew the limited draft capital he had to work with and was determined to do something about it. A call with the Los Angeles Chargers heated up early, with ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Jason Kidd on Suns centers: ‘This isn’t Gobert or Whiteside. These guys can put the ball in the basket’

The Mavericks finished off the Jazz and have advanced to face the Suns in the second round. But Dallas coach Jason Kidd isn’t done poking at Utah center Rudy Gobert. Discussing how his team’s game plan must change against Phoenix, Kidd praised Suns centers JaVale McGee and Deandre Ayton – at the expense of Gobert and Jazz backup Hassan Whiteside.
PHOENIX, AZ
WGN News

Firefighters battling New Mexico blaze brace for wind

Over 1,000 firefighters backed by bulldozers and aircraft battled the largest active wildfire in the U.S., after strong winds had pushed it across some containment lines and closer to a small city in northern New Mexico. Calmer winds on Saturday aided the firefighting effort after gusts accelerated the fire’s advance to a point on Friday […]
ENVIRONMENT
WGN News

WGN News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy