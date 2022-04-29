ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon announces 'Prime Day will take place in July'

By Andrew Koopman
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PeBHq_0fOQKZAr00
The best shopping day of the year has been moved to July! (Amazon)

Amazon is typically coy about sharing the date of Prime Day every year, and 2022 has been no different—but the retail giant seemingly confirmed its mid-summer sale day is returning to July in its 2022 First Quarter Results . The announcement said directly that "Prime Day will take place in July in more than 20 countries." While Amazon didn't reveal an exact date in the U.S., it's easy enough for Prime Members to start planning for a July event.

The announcement signals a return to normal in the wake of the pandemic: After being pushed back to October 2020 and then bumped forward to June 2021 due to COVID-19, Prime Day returns to July, the month of all previous Prime Days from 2015 through 2019.

We don’t yet know the exact deals that you’ll be able to score come Prime Day, but we do know you’ll be able to save on hundreds of thousands of items across all of Amazon . You can almost guarantee that you’ll find deals on Amazon items and devices, but that’s not all that Prime Day is about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLeJZ_0fOQKZAr00
Sign up for Amazon prime to enjoy Prime day amazon.com amazon.com Shop Now

In the last few years, you’ve been able to save big on Apple devices, kitchen appliances, electronics of all kinds, and more. Last year, the best deals on Prime Day 2021 included gift cards, Apple devices, and the Bowflex kettlebell, just to name a few.

If Amazon sells it, there's a great chance it’ll be on sale on Prime Day 2022 in July. All you have to do is be ready for the official date to drop, make sure your Amazon Prime account is active, and log in to Amazon when that glorious day comes.

Some items are bound to go fast as Lightning Deals, but the beauty is, you don't need to worry about overfilling your cart. Shopping online means no checkout lines or playing tetris with your purchases. Happy Prime Day!

