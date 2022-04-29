ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

16-year-old Texas girl shot dead while held captive by mom’s boyfriend: sheriff

By Snejana Farberov
 4 days ago

A Texas high school sophomore was shot dead while being held captive at home by her mother’s gun-toting boyfriend early Friday morning, authorities said.

The victim’s father identified her to KPRC as 16-year-old Lauren Juma . She was pronounced dead at the scene in the Houston suburb of Humble.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspected shooter , 60-year-old Van Brisbon, who was booked into jail on a charge of murder.

A sergeant quoted the murder suspect as telling cops “You do what you have to do” at the time of his arrest, according to ABC13 reporting.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement that Brisbon “was not cooperative with investigators and a motive for the murder is unknown at this time.”

Lauren Juma, 16, was allegedly killed by her mother’s boyfriend on April 29, 2022.
Facebook/Fox26

According to the sheriff, the incident began unfolding just after 1 a.m. Friday, when Lauren’s sister called 911 to report that their mother’s live-in boyfriend, Brisbon, was holding the 16-year-old at gunpoint.

As deputies responded to the family’s home in the 20400 block of Canton Trace Lane in Humble and were approaching the front door, they heard multiple gunshots.

Brisbon then exited the house and was detained. Inside, deputies found Juma dead. Cops said the teen had been shot multiple times.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspected shooter Van Brisbon.
Facebook/Fox26

Juma’s 19-year-old sister was not inside the home at the time of the shooting but was standing outside, and their mother was out of town.

The girl’s dad told Fox 26 Juma was a sophomore at Nimitz High School . Her dream was to join the military or become a police officer when she grew up, he said.

The father added that his daughter was hardworking and sweet, She is survived by her three sisters and a brother.

The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
