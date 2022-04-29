Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central and southwestern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central and southwestern Ohio. Target Area: Fairfield; Hocking; Pickaway; Ross The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Fairfield County in central Ohio Western Hocking County in central Ohio Southeastern Pickaway County in central Ohio Eastern Ross County in southwestern Ohio * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 459 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chillicothe, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Chillicothe, Circleville, Kingston, Logan Elm Village, North Folk Village, Amanda, Londonderry, Stoutsville, Laurelville, Adelphi, Tarlton, Mooresville, South Bloomingville, Clearport, Massieville, Buena Vista in Hocking County, Andersonville, Gibisonville, Whisler and Summithill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO