All the new movies and TV shows streaming in May

A full list of new streaming options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney Plus in May 2022.

Ewan McGregor in "Obi-Wan Kenobi." Lucasfilm LTD.

While more Bostonians may finally be ready to enjoy warmer temperatures, May is also shaping up to be another great month for couch potatoes, with intriguing new streaming options available on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.

Netflix has one of its most-anticipated shows finally coming back with “Stranger Things,” as well as the wartime film “Operation Mincemeat.” HBO Max, meanwhile, has the return of critical darling “Hacks” for season 2, and the premiere of “The Time Traveler’s Wife” series. And Disney Plus has your regular dose of “Star Wars” with the debut of its “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series — which, despite what you may have heard, was not filmed in Boston.

Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in May 2022.

New streaming on Netflix

Movies

May 1

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You’ve Got Mail

May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix Documentary)

May 4

40 Years Young (Netflix Film)

May 6

Along for the Ride (Netflix Film)

Marmaduke (Netflix Film)

Thar (Netflix Film)

The Takedown (Netflix Film)

May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (Netflix Anime)

May 10

Operation Mincemeat (Netflix Film)

Our Father (Netflix Documentary)

The Getaway King (Netflix Film)

May 13

Senior Year (Netflix Film)

May 14

Borrego

May 18

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (Netflix Documentary)

The Perfect Family (Netflix Film)

Toscana (Netflix Film)

May 19

A Perfect Pairing (Netflix Film)

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Netflix Documentary)

May 20

Ben Is Back

F*ck Love Too (Netflix Film)

Jackass 4.5

May 23

Godspeed (Netflix Film)

May 25

Larva Pendant (Netflix Film)

May 31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

TV Shows/Specials

May 1

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

May 4

The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)

El marginal: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Netflix Documentary)

Summertime: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

May 5

Blood Sisters (Netflix Series)

Clark (Netflix Series)

The Pentaverate (Netflix Series)

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1

Wild Babies (Netflix Documentary)

May 6

The Sound of Magic (Netflix Series)

Welcome to Eden (Netflix Series)

May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes (Netflix Comedy)

May 10

Outlander: Season 5

Workin’ Moms: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

42 Days of Darkness (Netflix Series)

Brotherhood: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)

May 12

Maverix (Netflix Comedy)

Savage Beauty (Netflix Series)

May 13

Bling Empire: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri (Netflix Series)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix Series)

New Heights (Netflix Series)

May 14

Borrego

May 15

PJ Masks: Season 4

May 16

Blippi’s Adventures

Servant of the People: Season 2-3

Vampire in the Garden (Netflix Anime)

May 17

The Future Diary: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

May 18

The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Netflix Series)

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

May 19

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Netflix Family)

The G Word with Adam Conover (Netflix Documentary)

Insiders: Season 2 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Netflix Documentary)

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived (Netflix Comedy)

May 20

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 (Netflix Series)

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Netflix Series)

May 22

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

Sea of Love (Netflix Family)

May 25

The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

May 26

Insiders: Season 2 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Netflix Family)

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 (Netflix Family)

May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 (Netflix Series)

May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (Netflix Family)

May 31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

New streaming on HBO Max

Movies

May 1

47 Ronin

Assassins

At Close Range

An Autumn Afternoon

The Big Sleep

Back To School

Bottle Rocket

Calladita

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Child 44

Chungking Express

The Color Purple

Conan The Barbarian

Devil in A Blue Dress

Dodes ‘Ka-Den

Domino

Downhill

Dragnet Girl

Early Spring

Early Summer

The End of Summer

Equinox Flower

Eraser

Fallen Angels

Floating Weeds

FRIDA

The Fugitive

Furry Vengeance

Gang Related

Good Morning

Hard Rain

Hart’s War

High and Low

Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius

Julie

Killers

Language Lessons

Love and Baseball

The Machine That Kills Bad People

Masters Of The Universe

The Missing

The New Guy

North Dallas Forty

Not Easily Broken

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Poseidon

Red Beard

Ringo and His Golden Pistol

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats In Paris: The Movie

The Rugrats Movie

The Sapphires

Sense and Sensibility

Sliding Door

s

St. Elmo’s Fire

The Stepford Wives

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Tokyo Twilight

Top Secret!

Transporter 3

Unbroken

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Welcome to the Dollhouse

W.E.

What To Expect When You’re Expecting

The Wild Thornberrys Movie

Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood, 2019

You, Me and Dupree

Young Adult

Zathura: A Space Adventure

May 3

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known

May 6

Dear Evan Hansen

Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred

La Afinadora De Árboles

May 9

Get Hard

May 10

Catwoman: Hunted

The Matrix: Resurrections

May 13

Hank Zipzer

Old

Smalls

May 17

The Mule

May 20

Identidad Tomada

May 26

Navalny

May 31

Miami Vice

TV Shows/Specials

May 5

Las Bravas F.C., Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Queen Stars Brazil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Staircase, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

May 7

We Baby Bears, Season 1 Part C

May 10

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A

Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B

May 12

Hacks, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Who’s By Your Side, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

May 13

Smalls, Season 4

May 15

The Time Traveler’s Wife, Drama Series Premiere

May 17

Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1 Part B

May 22

Fast Foodies, Season 2

May 23

Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B

May 26

That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

May 27

Blippi Special

Blippi Visits

Blippi Wonders

Blippi: Learn With Blippi

Ghost, Season 1

Ghost, Season 2

Stath Lets Flats

May 29:

The Misery Index Season 3 Part B, 2021

New streaming on Hulu

Movies

May 1

A Beautiful Mind

A Raisin in the Sun

The Adjustment Bureau

After Everything

The Angriest Man in Brooklyn

The A-Team

The Big Year

Billy Madison

The Bounty Hunter

The Breakfast Club

Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer

Cyrus

Dazed and Confused

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Drag Me to Hell

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Easy A

Equity

Escape From Pretoria

Fever Pitch

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Fun With Dick And Jane

Funny People

Gone

Grandma

Hot Fuzz

How I Live Now

The Karate Kid

The Legend of Zorro

Marie Antoinette

Me, Myself and Irene

Mo’ Money

November Criminals

Nowhere to Run

Once Upon a Time in America

Ong Bak

Ong Bak 2

Ong Bak 3

Open Season 2

Person to Person

Pleasantville

The Polar Express

Pretty Woman

The Program

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Retribution

Rock of Ages

Saving Face

Saving Private Perez

Seven Years in Tibet

Still Alice

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

Superhero Movie

Take This Waltz

Taken

The Vow

We Own the Night

White Bird in a Blizzard

White Men Can’t Jump

The Wolfman

The Young Victoria

Zathura: A Space Adventure

May 5

Last Survivors

May 6

Hatching

May 12

Italian Studies

May 15

The Brass Teapot

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

The Mountain Between Us

One Last Thing

May 17

Sundown

May 20

The Valet (2022) (Hulu Original)

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story

May 26

Look At Me: XXXTENTACION (2022) (Hulu Original)

A Taste of Hunger

May 29

Intrigo: Death of an Author

May 31

Gamestop: Rise of the Players

TV Shows/Specials

May 2

Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere

Daytime Divas: Complete Series

May 4

The Chase: Season 3 Premiere

Holey Moley: Fore-Ever: Season 4 Premiere

Who Do You Believe?: Series Premiere

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13

May 5

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

May 9

Candy: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

May 10

Breeders: Season 3 Premiere

May 15

Conversations With Friends: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E

May 16

Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6

May 18

Demons: Complete Series

Helix: Complete Series

May 19

The Deep End: Series Premiere

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere

May 23

227: Complete Series

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5

May 24

Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere

Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Series Premiere

May 26

The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart: Series Premiere

Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere

May 27:

Shoresy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

May 29

Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba: Complete Season 1

May 31

Pistol: Complete Limited Series

New Streaming on Disney Plus

Movies

May 11

“The Quest”

May 13

“Sneakerella”

May 20

“Shook”

“Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers” (2022)

May 27

“We Feed People”

TV Shows/Specials

May 4

“Life Below Zero”: Season 18

“Disney Gallery: The Book Of Boba Fett”

“Moon Knight”: Season Finale

May 11

“Just Like Me”: Season One & Two

“Mira, Royal Detective”: Season Two

“Something Bit Me!”: Season One

“The Chicken Squad”: Season One

“The Wizard Of Paws”: Season Two

“Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making Of Moon Knight”

May 18

“Alice’s Wonderland Bakery”: Season One

“I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo”: Season One

“Secrets Of The Zoo”: Season Five

May 27

“Bad Boys”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”: Episode 101 & 102

“We Feed People”

New Streaming on Amazon Prime

Movies

May 1

Independence Day

Tombstone

Open Range

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

The Guardian

Office Space

Enemy Of The State

Taken

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Hitman

Red Tails

Sideways

Tooth Fairy 2

Courage Under Fire

Pearl Harbor

Fat Albert

Lucky Number Slevin

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn

Tangerine

Europa Report

Blackfish

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Fargo

Valley Girl

The Rage: Carrie 2

Platoon

The Woods

Bad Influence

The Namesake

Crank

Mamma Mia!

Shrek

Shrek 2

Battleship

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Field Of Dreams

Road To Perdition

Eye For An Eye

Zero Dark Thirty

A League Of Their Own

The Ugly Truth

Blue Clues S1

May 6

The Wilds S2

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith S1

May 13

The Kids in the Hall S1

May 18

Lovestruck High

May 19

Bang Bang Baby S1, Part 2

May 20

Night Sky

LOL: Si te ríes, pierdes

May 27

Emergency

Kick Like Tayla

TV Shows/Specials

May 1

Blue Clues S1

May 6

The Wilds S2

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith S1

May 13

The Kids in the Hall S1

May 18

Lovestruck High

May 19

Bang Bang Baby S1, Part 2