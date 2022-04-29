All the new movies and TV shows streaming in May
A full list of new streaming options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney Plus in May 2022.
While more Bostonians may finally be ready to enjoy warmer temperatures, May is also shaping up to be another great month for couch potatoes, with intriguing new streaming options available on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.
Netflix has one of its most-anticipated shows finally coming back with “Stranger Things,” as well as the wartime film “Operation Mincemeat.” HBO Max, meanwhile, has the return of critical darling “Hacks” for season 2, and the premiere of “The Time Traveler’s Wife” series. And Disney Plus has your regular dose of “Star Wars” with the debut of its “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series — which, despite what you may have heard, was not filmed in Boston.
Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in May 2022.
New streaming on Netflix
Movies
May 1
42
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40-Love
A River Runs Through It
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Den of Thieves
Dirty Harry
Empire State
Forrest Gump
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
John Q
Menace II Society
Once Upon a Time in America
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
Seven Years in Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
The Gentlemen
The Lake House
U.S. Marshals
War of the Worlds
When Harry Met Sally
You’ve Got Mail
May 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
May 3
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix Documentary)
May 4
40 Years Young (Netflix Film)
May 6
Along for the Ride (Netflix Film)
Marmaduke (Netflix Film)
Thar (Netflix Film)
The Takedown (Netflix Film)
May 9
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (Netflix Anime)
May 10
Operation Mincemeat (Netflix Film)
Our Father (Netflix Documentary)
The Getaway King (Netflix Film)
May 13
Senior Year (Netflix Film)
May 14
Borrego
May 18
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (Netflix Documentary)
The Perfect Family (Netflix Film)
Toscana (Netflix Film)
May 19
A Perfect Pairing (Netflix Film)
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Netflix Documentary)
May 20
Ben Is Back
F*ck Love Too (Netflix Film)
Jackass 4.5
May 23
Godspeed (Netflix Film)
May 25
Larva Pendant (Netflix Film)
May 31
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
TV Shows/Specials
May 1
Are You the One?: Season 6
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
May 4
The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)
El marginal: Season 5 (Netflix Series)
Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Netflix Documentary)
Summertime: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
May 5
Blood Sisters (Netflix Series)
Clark (Netflix Series)
The Pentaverate (Netflix Series)
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
Wild Babies (Netflix Documentary)
May 6
The Sound of Magic (Netflix Series)
Welcome to Eden (Netflix Series)
May 8
Christina P: Mom Genes (Netflix Comedy)
May 10
Outlander: Season 5
Workin’ Moms: Season 6 (Netflix Series)
42 Days of Darkness (Netflix Series)
Brotherhood: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)
May 12
Maverix (Netflix Comedy)
Savage Beauty (Netflix Series)
May 13
Bling Empire: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri (Netflix Series)
The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix Series)
New Heights (Netflix Series)
May 14
Borrego
May 15
PJ Masks: Season 4
May 16
Blippi’s Adventures
Servant of the People: Season 2-3
Vampire in the Garden (Netflix Anime)
May 17
The Future Diary: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
May 18
The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)
Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Netflix Series)
Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
May 19
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Netflix Family)
The G Word with Adam Conover (Netflix Documentary)
Insiders: Season 2 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Netflix Documentary)
Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived (Netflix Comedy)
May 20
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 (Netflix Series)
Wrong Side of the Tracks (Netflix Series)
May 22
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
May 23
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
Sea of Love (Netflix Family)
May 25
The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 (Netflix Series)
May 26
Insiders: Season 2 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Netflix Family)
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 (Netflix Family)
May 27
Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 (Netflix Series)
May 30
Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (Netflix Family)
May 31
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
New streaming on HBO Max
Movies
May 1
47 Ronin
Assassins
At Close Range
An Autumn Afternoon
The Big Sleep
Back To School
Bottle Rocket
Calladita
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Child 44
Chungking Express
The Color Purple
Conan The Barbarian
Devil in A Blue Dress
Dodes ‘Ka-Den
Domino
Downhill
Dragnet Girl
Early Spring
Early Summer
The End of Summer
Equinox Flower
Eraser
Fallen Angels
Floating Weeds
FRIDA
The Fugitive
Furry Vengeance
Gang Related
Good Morning
Hard Rain
Hart’s War
High and Low
Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius
Julie
Killers
Language Lessons
Love and Baseball
The Machine That Kills Bad People
Masters Of The Universe
The Missing
The New Guy
North Dallas Forty
Not Easily Broken
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Poseidon
Red Beard
Ringo and His Golden Pistol
Rugrats Go Wild
Rugrats In Paris: The Movie
The Rugrats Movie
The Sapphires
Sense and Sensibility
Sliding Door
s
St. Elmo’s Fire
The Stepford Wives
Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Tokyo Twilight
Top Secret!
Transporter 3
Unbroken
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Welcome to the Dollhouse
W.E.
What To Expect When You’re Expecting
The Wild Thornberrys Movie
Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood, 2019
You, Me and Dupree
Young Adult
Zathura: A Space Adventure
May 3
Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known
May 6
Dear Evan Hansen
Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred
La Afinadora De Árboles
May 9
Get Hard
May 10
Catwoman: Hunted
The Matrix: Resurrections
May 13
Hank Zipzer
Old
Smalls
May 17
The Mule
May 20
Identidad Tomada
May 26
Navalny
May 31
Miami Vice
TV Shows/Specials
May 5
Las Bravas F.C., Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Queen Stars Brazil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Staircase, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
May 7
We Baby Bears, Season 1 Part C
May 10
Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A
Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B
May 12
Hacks, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Who’s By Your Side, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
May 13
Smalls, Season 4
May 15
The Time Traveler’s Wife, Drama Series Premiere
May 17
Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1 Part B
May 22
Fast Foodies, Season 2
May 23
Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B
May 26
That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
May 27
Blippi Special
Blippi Visits
Blippi Wonders
Blippi: Learn With Blippi
Ghost, Season 1
Ghost, Season 2
Stath Lets Flats
May 29:
The Misery Index Season 3 Part B, 2021
New streaming on Hulu
Movies
May 1
A Beautiful Mind
A Raisin in the Sun
The Adjustment Bureau
After Everything
The Angriest Man in Brooklyn
The A-Team
The Big Year
Billy Madison
The Bounty Hunter
The Breakfast Club
Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer
Cyrus
Dazed and Confused
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Drag Me to Hell
Dude, Where’s My Car?
Easy A
Equity
Escape From Pretoria
Fever Pitch
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Fun With Dick And Jane
Funny People
Gone
Grandma
Hot Fuzz
How I Live Now
The Karate Kid
The Legend of Zorro
Marie Antoinette
Me, Myself and Irene
Mo’ Money
November Criminals
Nowhere to Run
Once Upon a Time in America
Ong Bak
Ong Bak 2
Ong Bak 3
Open Season 2
Person to Person
Pleasantville
The Polar Express
Pretty Woman
The Program
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Retribution
Rock of Ages
Saving Face
Saving Private Perez
Seven Years in Tibet
Still Alice
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
Superhero Movie
Take This Waltz
Taken
The Vow
We Own the Night
White Bird in a Blizzard
White Men Can’t Jump
The Wolfman
The Young Victoria
Zathura: A Space Adventure
May 5
Last Survivors
May 6
Hatching
May 12
Italian Studies
May 15
The Brass Teapot
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
The Mountain Between Us
One Last Thing
May 17
Sundown
May 20
The Valet (2022) (Hulu Original)
American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story
May 26
Look At Me: XXXTENTACION (2022) (Hulu Original)
A Taste of Hunger
May 29
Intrigo: Death of an Author
May 31
Gamestop: Rise of the Players
TV Shows/Specials
May 2
Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere
Daytime Divas: Complete Series
May 4
The Chase: Season 3 Premiere
Holey Moley: Fore-Ever: Season 4 Premiere
Who Do You Believe?: Series Premiere
Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13
May 5
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
May 9
Candy: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
May 10
Breeders: Season 3 Premiere
May 15
Conversations With Friends: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E
May 16
Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6
May 18
Demons: Complete Series
Helix: Complete Series
May 19
The Deep End: Series Premiere
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere
May 23
227: Complete Series
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5
May 24
Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere
Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Series Premiere
May 26
The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart: Series Premiere
Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere
May 27:
Shoresy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
May 29
Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba: Complete Season 1
May 31
Pistol: Complete Limited Series
New Streaming on Disney Plus
Movies
May 11
“The Quest”
May 13
“Sneakerella”
May 20
“Shook”
“Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers” (2022)
May 27
“We Feed People”
TV Shows/Specials
May 4
“Life Below Zero”: Season 18
“Disney Gallery: The Book Of Boba Fett”
“Moon Knight”: Season Finale
May 11
“Just Like Me”: Season One & Two
“Mira, Royal Detective”: Season Two
“Something Bit Me!”: Season One
“The Chicken Squad”: Season One
“The Wizard Of Paws”: Season Two
“Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making Of Moon Knight”
May 18
“Alice’s Wonderland Bakery”: Season One
“I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo”: Season One
“Secrets Of The Zoo”: Season Five
May 27
“Bad Boys”
“Obi-Wan Kenobi”: Episode 101 & 102
“We Feed People”
New Streaming on Amazon Prime
Movies
May 1
Independence Day
Tombstone
Open Range
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
The Guardian
Office Space
Enemy Of The State
Taken
Dude, Where’s My Car?
Hitman
Red Tails
Sideways
Tooth Fairy 2
Courage Under Fire
Pearl Harbor
Fat Albert
Lucky Number Slevin
The Angriest Man In Brooklyn
Tangerine
Europa Report
Blackfish
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Fargo
Valley Girl
The Rage: Carrie 2
Platoon
The Woods
Bad Influence
The Namesake
Crank
Mamma Mia!
Shrek
Shrek 2
Battleship
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood
Field Of Dreams
Road To Perdition
Eye For An Eye
Zero Dark Thirty
A League Of Their Own
The Ugly Truth
Blue Clues S1
May 6
The Wilds S2
The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith S1
May 13
The Kids in the Hall S1
May 18
Lovestruck High
May 19
Bang Bang Baby S1, Part 2
May 20
Night Sky
LOL: Si te ríes, pierdes
May 27
Emergency
Kick Like Tayla
TV Shows/Specials
May 1
Blue Clues S1
May 6
The Wilds S2
The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith S1
May 13
The Kids in the Hall S1
May 18
Lovestruck High
May 19
Bang Bang Baby S1, Part 2
Comments / 0