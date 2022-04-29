ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BRICK: ARMED BURGLARS CAUGHT AFTER FLEEING ON FOOT

By OCSN925
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, April 27, just after 1:00 P.M., Patrol Officers responded to the area of 18th Ave. in response to a burglary. Prior to police arrival, two suspects fled in a black vehicle. Officers responding to the area discovered the suspect vehicle in the area of the River Rock Restaurant on...

