Former Guess Who guitarist Randy Bachman said his old band tried to force the Who to change their name. Although the Guess Who enjoyed their greatest success from 1969 through 1974, the Canadian rockers formed several years earlier and released their first album as "the Guess Who?" in 1966. Before that, they released two albums as Chad Allan and the Expressions in 1965 — the same year the Who released their debut, My Generation — though the words "Guess Who?" featured prominently on the cover of their sophomore LP, Hey Ho (What You Do to Me!).

ROCK MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO