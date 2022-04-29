ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams, NY

Arbor Day founder was born in Upstate New York

By Isabella Colello
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKByI_0fOQJNnA00

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Known as the “tree planters holiday,” April 29 celebrates Arbor Day, which has a local tie to the North Country.

J. Sterling Morton , the man recognized for starting Arbor Day traditions was born in Adams, located in Jefferson County, New York.

However, the first Arbor Day was celebrated over one thousand miles away from Adams in Nebraska City, when Morton served as secretary of agriculture in the Grover Cleveland administration.

History of Presidential Visits in the Southern Tier

It was said that for years, Morton has urged Nebraska to designate a day for tree planting. The holiday was then officially observed in April 1872. An estimated one million trees were planted on this day.

Now 150 years late, the day focusing on tree planting continues to be celebrated across the country, led by national organizations such as the Arbor Day Foundation, but also by local grassroots organizations and municipalities.

Locally in the North Country, the City of Watertown will host a volunteer tree planting project the day following Arbor Day on April 30. This effort will be led at Thompson Park and volunteers will plant 50 trees.

Top 10 high schools in NY, PA according to US News and World Report

Additionally, Watertown will lead a week-long tree planting effort as the Department of Public Works conducts its annual Spring Tree Planting Project from May 2 to May 6. In total, 75 trees will be planted in various locations.

The Thousand Islands Land Trust will also host its “For the Trees” planting event on April 30. The Land Trust will have volunteers plant saplings at the S. Gerald Ingerson Preserve and Rivergate Trail in Clayton.

Visit the Arbor Day Foundation website for more events and information on the holiday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in Canisteo fatal accident

APR. 29 UPDATE (WETM) – Police have released the name of the woman killed in a fatal two-vehicle accident in Canisteo Thursday afternoon. New York State Police said Gayle Vanskiver, 65, of Canisteo was killed in the accident. The police report said the accident was first reported around 12:34 p.m. on State Route 36 near […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
City
Clayton, NY
City
Adams, NY
Adams, NY
Government
City
Morton, NY
Watertown, NY
Government
Watertown, NY
Sports
WIBX 950

Popular Upstate New York Beach Named One of the Best In America

An Adirondacks favorite has been named one of the best fresh-water beaches in the United States. When folks think about Upstate New York, our beautiful mountain ranges and awesome lakes are probably the first things that come to mind. But for those of us who call Upstate home, we know there is so much more - including some great freshwater beaches.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Big Frog 104

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grover Cleveland
94.3 Lite FM

New York State’s Newest Law Starting May 7th

New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree. New York State residents may be shocked to hear about this new law. Some may feel...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Upstate New York#Us News#Nebraska#The Arbor Day Foundation#Pa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy