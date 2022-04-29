ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Springdale Library Summer Reading Program begins June 4

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mZ2B_0fOQIb3r00

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the May newsletter, the Springdale Public Library announced that its Summer Reading Program will begin on June 4.

The program will kick off in an event from 10 a.m. to noon at Murphy Park featuring free Kona ice, free hot dogs and chips, live Latin music, a bounce house, face painting and the opportunity to register for a library card.

Registration for the Summer Reading Program begins June 4. To register, visit www.springdalelibrary.org or
www.beanstack.com .

The Summer Reading Program is open to readers of all ages, including a Children’s Listener Challenge, a Children’s Reader Challenge, a Young Adult Challenge and an Adult Challenge. Participants can earn badges for reading and compete for exciting prizes.

Fayetteville Library announces May events calendar

Library storytimes will be paused for the month of May as the staff prepares for summer.

The library relaunched its Young Adult Volunteer Program in March after a two-year hiatus. The newsletter states that now, with “25 volunteers and room to grow,” staff encourages others to join the program. Anyone in grades 6-12 may volunteer, said Young Adult Librarian Jen Johnson.

The library will host informational sessions for young adults and their parents on May 7 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and on May 9 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Young adults volunteer for a variety of reasons, including securing hours for National Honor Society and Key Club.

“Volunteering is more than putting a DVD in the right place,” said Johnson. “It builds confidence, sharpens communication skills and gives our volunteers the chance to be an active part of serving the general public in a variety of ways.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Springdale, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Springdale, AR
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25 from May 2-15.  According to a press release, this event will be hosted in more than 275 shelters in 40 states, including The Humane Society for Animals, Inc. in Northwest Arkansas. “Empty the Shelters,” BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest […]
ROGERS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Library Card#Latin Music#Springdale Library Summer#Children#Reader Challenge#Young Adult Challenge#Fayetteville Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy