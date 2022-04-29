ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Zion Williamson: Couldn’t Sign a Pelicans Extension ‘Fast Enough’

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Zion Williamson said he wouldn’t hesitate to sign an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason.

“Of course,” the forward said Friday, per ESPN. “I couldn’t sign it fast enough.”

Williamson, 21, who missed the entire 2021-22 season with a broken right foot, addressed the media for the first time since September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6szD_0fOQINtn00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Long-Term Commitment?

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Williamson is eligible to sign a five-year, $181 million max rookie extension this summer.

Williamson, an All-Star in 2020-21, has played in just 85 career games, averaging 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Comments / 19

Andy Garrett
4d ago

Why would anyone extend the contract? He should pay them to keep him.

Reply(1)
13
Related
Field Level Media

Report: Suns’ Devin Booker (hamstring) out 2 to 3 weeks

Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker could miss two to three weeks with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, ESPN reported Thursday. Booker sustained the injury in the third quarter of Tuesday’s night’s 125-114 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 2 of a first-round playoff series. He scored 31 points before leaving the game with 4:45 left in the period.
PHOENIX, AZ
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods Make Huge Jump in World Rankings

Tiger Woods posted the two worst rounds of his career at the Masters over the weekend, but just making the cut vaulted the 15-time major winner 228 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking. Woods, who had not played a competitive round since the 2020 Masters played in November of...
GOLF
Field Level Media

Report: Nets ‘exasperated’ by Ben Simmons saga

While some in the Brooklyn front office are “exasperated” by Ben Simmons opting out of Game 4, Nets head coach Steve Nash barely raised an eyebrow. “I wasn’t really expecting him to play (Monday in Game 4),” Nash said Monday morning. Simmons said last week he...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry’s savage 10-word message to Ja Morant after clutch block, steal

Stephen Curry let everyone hear it after he locked down Ja Morant at crunch time in the Golden State Warriors’ Game 1 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. With the Warriors up 117-116 and just a little over 20 seconds remaining on the clock, Morant attacked the basket for what could have been the game-winning shot for the Grizzlies. However, Curry was waiting near the rim and made sure to stop the superstar guard from giving Memphis the lead with a clutch block that led to a steal.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Extension, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
Field Level Media

Yankees left hanging: Aaron Judge turns down $213M

The New York Yankees did not reach an agreement on a contract extension with Aaron Judge before the slugger’s self-imposed first-pitch deadline Friday. General manager Brian Cashman confirmed that no deal was struck before the start of the season-opening game against the visiting Boston Red Sox. Cashman said Judge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Field Level Media

LeBron out again as Lakers limp to finish line

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been ruled out for Tuesday night’s game at Phoenix, the second consecutive contest he will miss with a nagging ankle sprain. James also missed Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers (31-47) will be eliminated from playoff contention with a...
NBA
Field Level Media

NBA Play-In Games: Nets, Pelicans Among Favorites

The New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets are oddsmakers’ biggest favorites to win their opening games in the NBA play-in tournament this week. Basketball bettors like them the most, too. The Nets, the Eastern Conference’s No. 7 seed, are 8.5-point favorites (-400 moneyline) at both BetMGM and DraftKings to...
NBA
Field Level Media

Reports: Trevor Bauer’s leave extended once again

Major League Baseball and the players association agreed to extend the administrative leave of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer through April 22, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. Investigation Continues. Bauer remains off the Dodgers’ 40-man roster as MLB continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding a sexual assault accusation made by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Field Level Media

Lakers dismiss head coach Frank Vogel

The Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Frank Vogel on Monday after three seasons. The move was expected since the Lakers’ bid to reach the postseason ended last week. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Frank both on and off the court,” Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in the press release. “Frank is a great coach and a good man. We will forever be grateful to him for his work in guiding us to the 2019-20 NBA championship. This is an incredibly difficult decision to make, but one we feel is necessary at this point. All of us here wish Frank and his wonderful family all the best for the future.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Long Term Commitment#Nba Draft
Field Level Media

Pete Rose: ‘I’ve been punished pretty severely’

Given Major League Baseball’s embrace of gambling, Pete Rose wants back in. Banned from baseball in 1989 from gambling on games when he managed the Cincinnati Reds, Rose told USA Today Sports in a lengthy story published Thursday that it’s time for the game to welcome him back.
MLB
Field Level Media

Eagles’ Odds Shift Following A.J. Brown Blockbuster

The Philadelphia Eagles swung the biggest trade during the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft, which in turn swung their futures odds at sportsbooks. The Eagles sent the 18th overall pick and a third-round selection this year to Tennessee in exchange for wide receiver A.J. Brown, who also reportedly agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Field Level Media

Cubs P Keegan Thompson, manager David Ross suspended

Chicago Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting the Milwaukee Brewers’ Andrew McCutchen with a pitch during the eighth inning of Saturday’s game at Wrigley Field. Major League Baseball also announced Monday that Cubs manager David Ross...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Stephen A. sounds off on Draymond's 'utterly ridiculous' ejection

The Warriors found themselves without Draymond Green for the second half of Sunday's Game 1 matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. With 1:18 remaining in the second quarter of Game 1, Green was ejected after receiving a Flagrant 2 foul on a play under the basket involving Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy