Zion Williamson: Couldn’t Sign a Pelicans Extension ‘Fast Enough’

Zion Williamson said he wouldn’t hesitate to sign an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason.

“Of course,” the forward said Friday, per ESPN. “I couldn’t sign it fast enough.”

Williamson, 21, who missed the entire 2021-22 season with a broken right foot, addressed the media for the first time since September.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Long-Term Commitment?

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Williamson is eligible to sign a five-year, $181 million max rookie extension this summer.

Williamson, an All-Star in 2020-21, has played in just 85 career games, averaging 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists.