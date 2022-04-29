ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Jail in Riverside

By Contributing Editor
 4 days ago

An inmate died from unspecified causes in her cell at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, authorities said Friday. The detainee,...

Kathryn McCabe
3d ago

so sad the way the correction officers are in these jails now days. they don't care when you push the button for help they ignore you. you tell them what's going on with you and they say, there's nothing they can do. so many people are not getting even the basic care they are supposed to get while in jail. it's sad. Robert presley is horrible. they truly ignore your basic needs.

5
Juan
4d ago

no judgment my heart goes out to this family sorry for you're loss 🙏

6
