Orange County, VT

Former deputy sheriff found guilty in road rage incident

By Ethan Weinstein
 4 days ago
William Pine, former deputy sheriff in Orange County. Photo courtesy of Vermont State Police

A former Orange County deputy sheriff was found guilty late Thursday on two counts of aggravated assault and a third charge of providing a false statement to police following a 2019 road rage incident.

On Oct. 7, 2019, William Pine of Brookfield followed a Jeep Wrangler occupied by Kevin Goodale and Nathan Lyonnaise at close distance for several miles down Stone Road in Williamstown. When the two cars reached the intersection of Route 64, Pine performed a “tactical maneuver,” attempting to block in the Jeep, and yelled “deputy sheriff, don’t f-ing move,” according to Paul Barkus, one of the assistant attorneys general who prosecuted the case. The other was Robert Lees.

Goodale and Lyonnaise evaded Pine’s truck, and Pine fired two gunshots into the Jeep — one shattering the rear window — as it fled toward Interstate 89, according to court testimony. Pine was off duty at the time of the incident.

In an interview with Vermont State Police two days after the incident, Pine admitted to having a gun in his truck but not to firing two shots into the Jeep.

During the trial held at the Orange County Courthouse in Chelsea, Pine’s attorney, David Sleigh, tried to highlight a lack of evidence connecting a weapon owned by Pine to the bullets shot into the Jeep.

According to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, the maximum penalty for aggravated assault is 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The maximum for making false statements to police is a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Pine, who’s now 51, will face sentencing in about 60 days, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Judge Timothy B. Tomasi imposed a $25,000 unsecured appearance bond, ordered Pine not to leave the state, and set a curfew of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department had placed Pine on unpaid leave until trial. Following the verdict, the department officially terminated Pine, according to Orange County Sheriff Bill Bohnyak.

“This jury spoke, and I'm complying with the court, with the jurors,” Bohnyak said. “It is what it is."

Pine previously served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years, retiring as a captain. He joined the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in 2017.

